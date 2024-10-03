Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 3.5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn was off 3.5 cents at $4.28 a bushel. Dec. wheat was down 10.25 cents at $6.04 a bushel. Dec. oats lost 6.25 cents at $3.84 a bushel. Nov. soybeans was down 7 cents at $10.47 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was down 1 cents at $1.86 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was down 0.35 cent at $2.48 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 0.05 cent at $.76 a pound.

