Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.25 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.25 cents at $4.07 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 5.75 cents at $5.90 a bushel. Dec. oats rose by 9.5 cents at $3.88 a bushel. Nov. soybeans rose by 11.25 cents at $9.90 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 0.62 cent at $1.86 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle fell by 0.5 cent at $2.46 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.02 cent at $.78 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.