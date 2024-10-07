Grains higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.5 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 2.5 cents at $4.26 a bushel. Dec. wheat rose by 3.25 cents at $5.93 a bushel. Dec. oats gained 6.25 cents at $3.93 a bushel. Nov. soybeans gained 1.25 cents at $10.35 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 0.2 cent at $1.87 a pound. Nov. feeder cattle was up 0.07 cent at $2.49 a pound. Dec. hogs rose by 0.88 cent at $.77 a pound.

