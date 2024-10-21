Flexsteel: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $4.1 million…

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) on Monday reported net income of $4.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dubuque, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $104 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Flexsteel said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $107 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $427 million to $440 million.

