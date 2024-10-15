Enerpac: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported net income…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 50 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $158.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $85.7 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $589.5 million.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $625 million.

