Domino’s Pizza: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $146.9 million.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.71 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

