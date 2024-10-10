Delta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.27 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.27 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.97. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.50 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $15.68 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.85.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

