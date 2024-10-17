Crown: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $175…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $175 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Crown expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.45 to $1.55.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $6.35 per share.

Crown shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $93.84, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCK

