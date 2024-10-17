CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 584¼ 591¾ 576¼ 589½ +4½ Mar 605 611½ 596¼ 609½ +4¼ May 615¾ 622¼ 607¼ 620½ +4½ Jul 620½ 627 612½ 625½ +4½ Sep 627½ 635 621 633¾ +4½ Dec 642½ 646¾ 633½ 645½ +4½ Mar 648 653 641¼ 653 +4½ May 652½ +4½ Jul 642 +4 Sep 649½ +4 Dec 660¾ +4 Mar 670½ +4 May 648¾ +4 Jul 611¼ +4 Est. sales 124,409. Wed.’s sales 103,876 Wed.’s open int 395,665 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 404½ 407½ 399 406¾ +2 Mar 420¼ 422 414 421¼ +¾ May 428¾ 429¾ 422¼ 428¾ Jul 433¾ 434¾ 427½ 433¼ — ¾ Sep 431½ 432½ 426 430½ —1 Dec 438 439¾ 433¼ 437½ —1 Mar 449½ 450¼ 444½ 448½ —1 May 455 455 450½ 454½ — ¾ Jul 457¾ 458¼ 454 458¼ — ¾ Sep 444¼ 447 444¼ 447 +¼ Dec 446¼ 448 444¼ 447½ +¾ Jul 464¼ +¾ Dec 443¼ 444¾ 443¼ 444¾ +¾ Est. sales 447,572. Wed.’s sales 398,086 Wed.’s open int 1,582,339, up 27,668 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 378 389¾ 376¾ 388¼ +9¼ Mar 374½ 384¾ 374½ 384¾ +10 May 381¾ +8¾ Jul 386 +8¾ Sep 381¾ +8¾ Dec 384 +8¾ Mar 383 +8¾ May 389 +8¾ Jul 377¾ +8¾ Sep 393½ +8¾ Est. sales 429. Wed.’s sales 657 Wed.’s open int 4,044, up 85 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 978¾ 991¼ 968¼ 988¾ +8¾ Jan 993 1000¾ 980¾ 998 +4 Mar 1006½ 1012½ 994¼ 1009¾ +2 May 1020½ 1026¼ 1008½ 1024 +2 Jul 1031¾ 1037¾ 1019½ 1035¼ +1¾ Aug 1033 1037¾ 1020½ 1035¾ +1¾ Sep 1028¼ 1030 1013¾ 1028¼ +1¾ Nov 1027¼ 1032¾ 1017 1031 +1¾ Jan 1041 1044½ 1029½ 1042¾ +2 Mar 1037¾ 1047 1035¾ 1047 +2 May 1042 1053¾ 1042 1053¾ +2¼ Jul 1054 1061¾ 1050¼ 1061¾ +2½ Aug 1058 +4¼ Sep 1045¼ Nov 1045 1047 1038 1047 +1¼ Jul 1066¾ +2 Nov 1040½ +1 Est. sales 471,045. Wed.’s sales 522,846 Wed.’s open int 964,118, up 15,890 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Dec 41.68 42.68 41.51 42.59 +.91 Jan 41.55 42.45 41.39 42.35 +.73 Mar 41.82 42.54 41.55 42.45 +.66 May 41.95 42.71 41.80 42.65 +.61 Jul 42.24 42.85 41.98 42.81 +.57 Aug 42.12 42.66 41.85 42.61 +.49 Sep 41.88 42.37 41.59 42.33 +.43 Oct 41.47 42.00 41.24 41.96 +.38 Dec 41.46 41.92 41.19 41.86 +.35 Jan 41.33 41.85 41.33 41.85 +.34 Mar 41.85 +.34 May 41.92 +.33 Jul 41.98 +.32 Aug 41.85 +.32 Sep 41.81 +.30 Oct 41.68 +.30 Dec 41.55 +.30 Jul 41.44 +.30 Oct 41.43 +.30 Dec 41.17 +.30 Est. sales 156,091. Wed.’s sales 149,596 Wed.’s open int 508,961, up 1,744 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Dec 313.70 318.80 311.80 318.10 +4.40 Jan 312.40 315.70 309.40 314.90 +2.60 Mar 313.10 315.90 310.00 315.10 +1.90 May 315.70 317.90 312.20 317.20 +1.50 Jul 319.20 321.10 315.60 320.40 +1.20 Aug 319.90 321.40 316.20 320.70 +.90 Sep 319.70 321.00 316.00 320.20 +.50 Oct 318.50 320.00 315.30 319.30 +.30 Dec 321.10 322.30 317.70 321.70 —.10 Jan 318.90 322.40 318.50 322.40 —.30 Mar 318.50 322.00 318.50 322.00 —.60 May 319.90 322.80 319.90 322.80 —.60 Jul 324.70 —.50 Aug 324.30 —.50 Sep 322.10 —.50 Oct 319.20 —.50 Dec 320.90 —.50 Jul 330.30 —.50 Oct 330.30 —.50 Dec 333.80 —.50 Est. sales 209,376. Wed.’s sales 156,066 Wed.’s open int 573,193, up 9,413

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.