CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|584¼
|591¾
|576¼
|589½
|+4½
|Mar
|605
|611½
|596¼
|609½
|+4¼
|May
|615¾
|622¼
|607¼
|620½
|+4½
|Jul
|620½
|627
|612½
|625½
|+4½
|Sep
|627½
|635
|621
|633¾
|+4½
|Dec
|642½
|646¾
|633½
|645½
|+4½
|Mar
|648
|653
|641¼
|653
|+4½
|May
|652½
|+4½
|Jul
|642
|+4
|Sep
|649½
|+4
|Dec
|660¾
|+4
|Mar
|670½
|+4
|May
|648¾
|+4
|Jul
|611¼
|+4
|Est. sales 124,409.
|Wed.’s sales 103,876
|Wed.’s open int 395,665
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|404½
|407½
|399
|406¾
|+2
|Mar
|420¼
|422
|414
|421¼
|+¾
|May
|428¾
|429¾
|422¼
|428¾
|Jul
|433¾
|434¾
|427½
|433¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|431½
|432½
|426
|430½
|—1
|Dec
|438
|439¾
|433¼
|437½
|—1
|Mar
|449½
|450¼
|444½
|448½
|—1
|May
|455
|455
|450½
|454½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|457¾
|458¼
|454
|458¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|444¼
|447
|444¼
|447
|+¼
|Dec
|446¼
|448
|444¼
|447½
|+¾
|Jul
|464¼
|+¾
|Dec
|443¼
|444¾
|443¼
|444¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 447,572.
|Wed.’s sales 398,086
|Wed.’s open int 1,582,339,
|up 27,668
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|378
|389¾
|376¾
|388¼
|+9¼
|Mar
|374½
|384¾
|374½
|384¾
|+10
|May
|381¾
|+8¾
|Jul
|386
|+8¾
|Sep
|381¾
|+8¾
|Dec
|384
|+8¾
|Mar
|383
|+8¾
|May
|389
|+8¾
|Jul
|377¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|393½
|+8¾
|Est. sales 429.
|Wed.’s sales 657
|Wed.’s open int 4,044,
|up 85
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|978¾
|991¼
|968¼
|988¾
|+8¾
|Jan
|993
|1000¾
|980¾
|998
|+4
|Mar
|1006½
|1012½
|994¼
|1009¾
|+2
|May
|1020½
|1026¼
|1008½
|1024
|+2
|Jul
|1031¾
|1037¾
|1019½
|1035¼
|+1¾
|Aug
|1033
|1037¾
|1020½
|1035¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|1028¼
|1030
|1013¾
|1028¼
|+1¾
|Nov
|1027¼
|1032¾
|1017
|1031
|+1¾
|Jan
|1041
|1044½
|1029½
|1042¾
|+2
|Mar
|1037¾
|1047
|1035¾
|1047
|+2
|May
|1042
|1053¾
|1042
|1053¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1054
|1061¾
|1050¼
|1061¾
|+2½
|Aug
|1058
|+4¼
|Sep
|1045¼
|Nov
|1045
|1047
|1038
|1047
|+1¼
|Jul
|1066¾
|+2
|Nov
|1040½
|+1
|Est. sales 471,045.
|Wed.’s sales 522,846
|Wed.’s open int 964,118,
|up 15,890
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|41.68
|42.68
|41.51
|42.59
|+.91
|Jan
|41.55
|42.45
|41.39
|42.35
|+.73
|Mar
|41.82
|42.54
|41.55
|42.45
|+.66
|May
|41.95
|42.71
|41.80
|42.65
|+.61
|Jul
|42.24
|42.85
|41.98
|42.81
|+.57
|Aug
|42.12
|42.66
|41.85
|42.61
|+.49
|Sep
|41.88
|42.37
|41.59
|42.33
|+.43
|Oct
|41.47
|42.00
|41.24
|41.96
|+.38
|Dec
|41.46
|41.92
|41.19
|41.86
|+.35
|Jan
|41.33
|41.85
|41.33
|41.85
|+.34
|Mar
|41.85
|+.34
|May
|41.92
|+.33
|Jul
|41.98
|+.32
|Aug
|41.85
|+.32
|Sep
|41.81
|+.30
|Oct
|41.68
|+.30
|Dec
|41.55
|+.30
|Jul
|41.44
|+.30
|Oct
|41.43
|+.30
|Dec
|41.17
|+.30
|Est. sales 156,091.
|Wed.’s sales 149,596
|Wed.’s open int 508,961,
|up 1,744
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|313.70
|318.80
|311.80
|318.10
|+4.40
|Jan
|312.40
|315.70
|309.40
|314.90
|+2.60
|Mar
|313.10
|315.90
|310.00
|315.10
|+1.90
|May
|315.70
|317.90
|312.20
|317.20
|+1.50
|Jul
|319.20
|321.10
|315.60
|320.40
|+1.20
|Aug
|319.90
|321.40
|316.20
|320.70
|+.90
|Sep
|319.70
|321.00
|316.00
|320.20
|+.50
|Oct
|318.50
|320.00
|315.30
|319.30
|+.30
|Dec
|321.10
|322.30
|317.70
|321.70
|—.10
|Jan
|318.90
|322.40
|318.50
|322.40
|—.30
|Mar
|318.50
|322.00
|318.50
|322.00
|—.60
|May
|319.90
|322.80
|319.90
|322.80
|—.60
|Jul
|324.70
|—.50
|Aug
|324.30
|—.50
|Sep
|322.10
|—.50
|Oct
|319.20
|—.50
|Dec
|320.90
|—.50
|Jul
|330.30
|—.50
|Oct
|330.30
|—.50
|Dec
|333.80
|—.50
|Est. sales 209,376.
|Wed.’s sales 156,066
|Wed.’s open int 573,193,
|up 9,413
