CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|600¾
|609¼
|598½
|603¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|623¾
|632¼
|621¾
|626½
|+4¼
|May
|637
|643¾
|634
|638½
|+3¾
|Jul
|643½
|649
|639¾
|644¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|653
|658
|649¾
|653½
|+2½
|Dec
|666¾
|670½
|663
|666½
|+2½
|Mar
|676¼
|676½
|671½
|674¾
|+2½
|May
|674½
|+2¼
|Jul
|663¼
|+3
|Sep
|670¾
|+3
|Dec
|682
|+3
|Mar
|691¾
|+3
|May
|670
|+3
|Jul
|632½
|+2¾
|Est. sales 101,360.
|Wed.’s sales 102,659
|Wed.’s open int 391,667
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|421
|424
|418
|418½
|—2½
|Mar
|438½
|441¼
|435¼
|436¼
|—1¾
|May
|448
|450¼
|444¼
|445
|—2¼
|Jul
|453
|456
|450¼
|451
|—2¼
|Sep
|448¾
|450¾
|445¼
|446¼
|—2
|Dec
|453
|456
|450¾
|451½
|—2
|Mar
|463¼
|463½
|461¾
|462¼
|—1¾
|May
|469¾
|469¾
|468¼
|468½
|—1¼
|Jul
|474¼
|474¼
|471¼
|472
|—1½
|Sep
|459¾
|465½
|459¾
|460¼
|+¼
|Dec
|460¾
|464
|459½
|460¼
|Jul
|477
|Dec
|455¾
|455¾
|455
|455½
|Est. sales 266,579.
|Wed.’s sales 277,091
|Wed.’s open int 1,487,412
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|388¼
|394
|381½
|384
|—3¼
|Mar
|383
|390¼
|379¼
|381½
|—2
|May
|377½
|—2
|Jul
|381
|—2
|Sep
|376¾
|—2
|Dec
|379
|—2
|Mar
|378
|—2
|May
|384
|—2
|Jul
|372¾
|—2
|Sep
|388½
|—2
|Est. sales 802.
|Wed.’s sales 584
|Wed.’s open int 3,952
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1019¾
|1025½
|1011¾
|1014¾
|—5½
|Jan
|1036½
|1042½
|1028¾
|1031½
|—5½
|Mar
|1051
|1057½
|1044¼
|1046½
|—5
|May
|1066
|1072
|1058¾
|1061¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|1077¼
|1083
|1070¼
|1072¾
|—4¼
|Aug
|1077½
|1083
|1070¾
|1072¾
|—4
|Sep
|1069¾
|1071¼
|1062
|1064¼
|—3
|Nov
|1068
|1075¼
|1064
|1066¼
|—2¾
|Jan
|1083½
|1084½
|1075½
|1077½
|—2¾
|Mar
|1081¼
|1081¼
|1077¼
|1079½
|—2¾
|May
|1084¼
|—2
|Jul
|1078½
|1090½
|1078½
|1090½
|—2
|Aug
|1085
|—1¾
|Sep
|1073¼
|—2¾
|Nov
|1075½
|1075½
|1072
|1073
|—2½
|Jul
|1088¼
|—2½
|Nov
|1062
|1062½
|1062
|1062½
|—1
|Est. sales 327,430.
|Wed.’s sales 356,796
|Wed.’s open int 889,927,
|up 7,858
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|43.87
|+.61
|Dec
|43.11
|43.98
|42.74
|43.76
|+.70
|Jan
|43.14
|44.00
|42.85
|43.79
|+.67
|Mar
|43.34
|44.13
|43.06
|43.94
|+.66
|May
|43.54
|44.32
|43.31
|44.16
|+.66
|Jul
|43.84
|44.50
|43.50
|44.34
|+.66
|Aug
|43.67
|44.33
|43.38
|44.20
|+.65
|Sep
|43.52
|44.15
|43.21
|43.99
|+.64
|Oct
|43.28
|43.78
|42.99
|43.69
|+.61
|Dec
|43.26
|43.82
|42.93
|43.67
|+.59
|Jan
|43.67
|+.57
|Mar
|43.41
|43.67
|43.41
|43.67
|+.58
|May
|43.74
|+.58
|Jul
|43.81
|+.58
|Aug
|43.68
|+.58
|Sep
|43.70
|+.58
|Oct
|43.57
|+.58
|Dec
|43.44
|+.58
|Jul
|43.33
|+.58
|Oct
|43.32
|+.58
|Dec
|43.06
|+.58
|Est. sales 137,104.
|Wed.’s sales 148,001
|Wed.’s open int 514,110
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|321.40
|321.60
|314.00
|317.50
|—5.00
|Dec
|321.20
|322.50
|314.40
|316.10
|—5.10
|Jan
|320.50
|321.90
|314.60
|315.80
|—4.50
|Mar
|321.30
|322.90
|316.10
|317.10
|—3.80
|May
|323.00
|325.00
|318.80
|319.70
|—3.20
|Jul
|326.40
|328.40
|322.40
|323.20
|—3.10
|Aug
|327.20
|329.00
|323.20
|323.80
|—3.00
|Sep
|326.90
|329.10
|323.40
|323.80
|—3.00
|Oct
|327.10
|328.20
|322.80
|323.00
|—2.90
|Dec
|328.30
|330.50
|325.00
|325.50
|—2.70
|Jan
|326.40
|—2.50
|Mar
|326.40
|—2.50
|May
|327.00
|—2.50
|Jul
|328.70
|—2.50
|Aug
|328.30
|—2.50
|Sep
|326.10
|—2.50
|Oct
|323.10
|—2.50
|Dec
|325.00
|—2.40
|Jul
|334.80
|—2.40
|Oct
|334.80
|—2.40
|Dec
|338.30
|—2.40
|Est. sales 204,456.
|Wed.’s sales 201,488
|Wed.’s open int 552,128
