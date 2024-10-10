CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 600¾ 609¼ 598½ 603¾ +4¾ Mar 623¾ 632¼ 621¾ 626½ +4¼ May 637 643¾ 634 638½ +3¾ Jul 643½ 649 639¾ 644¼ +2¾ Sep 653 658 649¾ 653½ +2½ Dec 666¾ 670½ 663 666½ +2½ Mar 676¼ 676½ 671½ 674¾ +2½ May 674½ +2¼ Jul 663¼ +3 Sep 670¾ +3 Dec 682 +3 Mar 691¾ +3 May 670 +3 Jul 632½ +2¾ Est. sales 101,360. Wed.’s sales 102,659 Wed.’s open int 391,667 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 421 424 418 418½ —2½ Mar 438½ 441¼ 435¼ 436¼ —1¾ May 448 450¼ 444¼ 445 —2¼ Jul 453 456 450¼ 451 —2¼ Sep 448¾ 450¾ 445¼ 446¼ —2 Dec 453 456 450¾ 451½ —2 Mar 463¼ 463½ 461¾ 462¼ —1¾ May 469¾ 469¾ 468¼ 468½ —1¼ Jul 474¼ 474¼ 471¼ 472 —1½ Sep 459¾ 465½ 459¾ 460¼ +¼ Dec 460¾ 464 459½ 460¼ Jul 477 Dec 455¾ 455¾ 455 455½ Est. sales 266,579. Wed.’s sales 277,091 Wed.’s open int 1,487,412 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 388¼ 394 381½ 384 —3¼ Mar 383 390¼ 379¼ 381½ —2 May 377½ —2 Jul 381 —2 Sep 376¾ —2 Dec 379 —2 Mar 378 —2 May 384 —2 Jul 372¾ —2 Sep 388½ —2 Est. sales 802. Wed.’s sales 584 Wed.’s open int 3,952 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1019¾ 1025½ 1011¾ 1014¾ —5½ Jan 1036½ 1042½ 1028¾ 1031½ —5½ Mar 1051 1057½ 1044¼ 1046½ —5 May 1066 1072 1058¾ 1061¼ —4¼ Jul 1077¼ 1083 1070¼ 1072¾ —4¼ Aug 1077½ 1083 1070¾ 1072¾ —4 Sep 1069¾ 1071¼ 1062 1064¼ —3 Nov 1068 1075¼ 1064 1066¼ —2¾ Jan 1083½ 1084½ 1075½ 1077½ —2¾ Mar 1081¼ 1081¼ 1077¼ 1079½ —2¾ May 1084¼ —2 Jul 1078½ 1090½ 1078½ 1090½ —2 Aug 1085 —1¾ Sep 1073¼ —2¾ Nov 1075½ 1075½ 1072 1073 —2½ Jul 1088¼ —2½ Nov 1062 1062½ 1062 1062½ —1 Est. sales 327,430. Wed.’s sales 356,796 Wed.’s open int 889,927, up 7,858 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 43.87 +.61 Dec 43.11 43.98 42.74 43.76 +.70 Jan 43.14 44.00 42.85 43.79 +.67 Mar 43.34 44.13 43.06 43.94 +.66 May 43.54 44.32 43.31 44.16 +.66 Jul 43.84 44.50 43.50 44.34 +.66 Aug 43.67 44.33 43.38 44.20 +.65 Sep 43.52 44.15 43.21 43.99 +.64 Oct 43.28 43.78 42.99 43.69 +.61 Dec 43.26 43.82 42.93 43.67 +.59 Jan 43.67 +.57 Mar 43.41 43.67 43.41 43.67 +.58 May 43.74 +.58 Jul 43.81 +.58 Aug 43.68 +.58 Sep 43.70 +.58 Oct 43.57 +.58 Dec 43.44 +.58 Jul 43.33 +.58 Oct 43.32 +.58 Dec 43.06 +.58 Est. sales 137,104. Wed.’s sales 148,001 Wed.’s open int 514,110 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 321.40 321.60 314.00 317.50 —5.00 Dec 321.20 322.50 314.40 316.10 —5.10 Jan 320.50 321.90 314.60 315.80 —4.50 Mar 321.30 322.90 316.10 317.10 —3.80 May 323.00 325.00 318.80 319.70 —3.20 Jul 326.40 328.40 322.40 323.20 —3.10 Aug 327.20 329.00 323.20 323.80 —3.00 Sep 326.90 329.10 323.40 323.80 —3.00 Oct 327.10 328.20 322.80 323.00 —2.90 Dec 328.30 330.50 325.00 325.50 —2.70 Jan 326.40 —2.50 Mar 326.40 —2.50 May 327.00 —2.50 Jul 328.70 —2.50 Aug 328.30 —2.50 Sep 326.10 —2.50 Oct 323.10 —2.50 Dec 325.00 —2.40 Jul 334.80 —2.40 Oct 334.80 —2.40 Dec 338.30 —2.40 Est. sales 204,456. Wed.’s sales 201,488 Wed.’s open int 552,128

