CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|590¼
|595¼
|584
|592½
|+2¾
|Mar
|613½
|618½
|607½
|616½
|+3¾
|May
|626¼
|631¾
|620½
|629¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|632¾
|638¾
|627½
|637¼
|+4½
|Sep
|642½
|649
|637½
|647¾
|+5¼
|Dec
|655
|662¾
|651½
|662
|+5
|Mar
|662¾
|672¼
|661
|671½
|+5¼
|May
|672½
|+5¾
|Jul
|655
|656¾
|653
|656¾
|+3½
|Sep
|665½
|+3½
|Dec
|676¾
|+3½
|Mar
|686½
|+3½
|May
|664¾
|+3½
|Jul
|627½
|+3½
|Est. sales 93,570.
|Fri.’s sales 125,497
|Fri.’s open int 385,624,
|up 2,292
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|424
|427
|421¼
|426
|+1¼
|Mar
|441
|443¾
|438½
|442¾
|+1
|May
|450
|452½
|447½
|451½
|+1
|Jul
|455
|457½
|452½
|456¾
|+1½
|Sep
|447¾
|450¾
|445¾
|450¼
|+2
|Dec
|452¾
|455¾
|451¼
|455½
|+1¾
|Mar
|463¼
|466
|462¾
|466
|+1¾
|May
|468¾
|471¾
|468¾
|471¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|472¼
|475¼
|472¼
|475
|+1½
|Sep
|459¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|455¼
|459¼
|455¼
|459¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|476
|+1¾
|Dec
|454
|+1¼
|Est. sales 257,210.
|Fri.’s sales 261,860
|Fri.’s open int 1,484,962
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|387
|397½
|385
|395¾
|+7½
|Mar
|385¾
|392
|385¾
|391¼
|+6½
|May
|386
|+3
|Jul
|389½
|+3
|Sep
|385¼
|+3
|Dec
|387½
|+3
|Mar
|386½
|+3
|May
|392½
|+3
|Jul
|381¼
|+3
|Sep
|397
|+3
|Est. sales 390.
|Fri.’s sales 607
|Fri.’s open int 4,067
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1033½
|1039
|1026½
|1034
|—3¾
|Jan
|1052
|1056¾
|1045
|1052½
|—3½
|Mar
|1065
|1071¾
|1060½
|1067¾
|—3½
|May
|1081½
|1086
|1074¾
|1082½
|—3
|Jul
|1091¼
|1096¼
|1085
|1093
|—2½
|Aug
|1090
|1094¾
|1083½
|1092½
|—1½
|Sep
|1074
|1083
|1072
|1080¾
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1077¼
|1083
|1071¼
|1080¾
|Jan
|1087
|1093
|1083
|1092
|+½
|Mar
|1090
|1093½
|1085
|1093½
|+1½
|May
|1097¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1100
|1103¼
|1100
|1103¼
|+1½
|Aug
|1097½
|+1
|Sep
|1084
|+¾
|Nov
|1076
|1083½
|1076
|1083½
|+1
|Jul
|1098¾
|+1
|Nov
|1070
|+1
|Est. sales 282,631.
|Fri.’s sales 243,636
|Fri.’s open int 893,232,
|up 12,501
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|44.56
|+.52
|Dec
|43.91
|44.81
|43.17
|44.57
|+.60
|Jan
|43.97
|44.83
|43.21
|44.63
|+.64
|Mar
|44.05
|44.97
|43.38
|44.79
|+.64
|May
|44.30
|45.18
|43.66
|45.01
|+.62
|Jul
|44.45
|45.32
|43.84
|45.20
|+.61
|Aug
|44.11
|45.11
|43.72
|45.06
|+.60
|Sep
|44.11
|44.92
|43.69
|44.90
|+.61
|Oct
|43.70
|44.66
|43.70
|44.66
|+.63
|Dec
|43.75
|44.64
|43.27
|44.64
|+.65
|Jan
|44.67
|+.66
|Mar
|43.88
|44.66
|43.88
|44.66
|+.65
|May
|44.73
|+.65
|Jul
|44.78
|+.65
|Aug
|44.65
|+.65
|Sep
|44.67
|+.65
|Oct
|44.54
|+.65
|Dec
|44.41
|+.65
|Jul
|44.30
|+.65
|Oct
|44.29
|+.65
|Dec
|44.03
|+.65
|Est. sales 128,284.
|Fri.’s sales 164,580
|Fri.’s open int 532,509,
|up 761
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|330.00
|330.00
|324.60
|324.80
|—5.70
|Dec
|329.50
|329.50
|323.00
|324.00
|—6.50
|Jan
|327.60
|328.00
|322.30
|323.30
|—5.30
|Mar
|328.00
|328.40
|323.30
|324.10
|—4.70
|May
|329.10
|329.40
|324.80
|325.50
|—4.30
|Jul
|331.90
|332.10
|327.70
|328.40
|—3.90
|Aug
|332.10
|332.10
|327.90
|328.60
|—3.70
|Sep
|331.30
|331.70
|327.40
|328.20
|—3.30
|Oct
|328.20
|330.70
|326.20
|327.00
|—3.00
|Dec
|331.50
|332.80
|328.20
|329.00
|—3.00
|Jan
|329.70
|—2.90
|Mar
|329.30
|—2.80
|May
|329.80
|—2.80
|Jul
|331.50
|—2.80
|Aug
|331.10
|—2.80
|Sep
|328.90
|—2.80
|Oct
|326.00
|—2.80
|Dec
|328.10
|—2.90
|Jul
|337.90
|—2.90
|Oct
|337.90
|—2.90
|Dec
|341.40
|—2.90
|Est. sales 172,005.
|Fri.’s sales 162,490
|Fri.’s open int 555,981,
|up 1,667
