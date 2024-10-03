CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 614¼ 617¼ 601¼ 603½ —11¾ Mar 636 639 624¼ 626½ —10¾ May 647¾ 650¾ 636¾ 639 —10 Jul 653 656¼ 642¾ 645¼ —9½ Sep 662 665 652¾ 654½ —9 Dec 673½ 677¾ 665¾ 667¾ —8½ Mar 681½ 684¼ 674 676¼ —7¾ May 676¼ —7 Jul 689¾ 689¾ 655¼ 661¾ —4½ Sep 670½ —5 Dec 681¾ —5 Mar 691½ —5 May 669¾ —5 Jul 632½ —2½ Est. sales 129,627. Wed.’s sales 200,817 Wed.’s open int 382,988, up 4,052 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 431½ 433¼ 427½ 428¼ —4¼ Mar 448¾ 450½ 445 446 —4 May 457¾ 459¼ 454 455 —3¾ Jul 462¾ 464¼ 459½ 460 —3¾ Sep 453½ 454¾ 451½ 452¼ —2¼ Dec 457¾ 458¾ 455¾ 456¾ —1½ Mar 469 469 466½ 467½ —1¼ May 474¼ 474½ 473¼ 473¼ —1¼ Jul 477¾ 477¾ 476½ 476¾ —1 Sep 461 461 460¾ 460¾ +¼ Dec 460¼ 461½ 459½ 460¼ — ¼ Jul 477 — ¼ Dec 454¾ +½ Est. sales 274,293. Wed.’s sales 9,226 Wed.’s open int 1,498,938, up 14,764 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 390 392½ 378¼ 383¾ —6 Mar 387¼ 387¼ 378 380¾ —6½ May 378 —7½ Jul 381½ —7½ Sep 377¼ —7½ Dec 379½ —7½ Mar 378½ —7½ May 384½ —7½ Jul 373¼ —7½ Sep 389 —7½ Est. sales 552. Wed.’s sales 467 Wed.’s open int 3,977 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1053¾ 1056¼ 1041¾ 1046 —10 Jan 1070¾ 1074½ 1060¼ 1064½ —9¾ Mar 1086½ 1089¼ 1075¼ 1079¾ —9 May 1100 1102½ 1089¼ 1093½ —8¾ Jul 1110 1112½ 1099¼ 1103½ —9 Aug 1107¾ 1110½ 1098¼ 1102 —9 Sep 1095½ 1096½ 1085 1089 —8½ Nov 1092½ 1096¼ 1083½ 1088 —8¼ Jan 1097½ 1106½ 1094½ 1099 —8 Mar 1100½ 1106¾ 1099¾ 1099¾ —8 May 1109¼ 1110¼ 1102 1103¼ —8¼ Jul 1114½ 1116½ 1109½ 1109½ —8 Aug 1104¼ —7½ Sep 1090½ —5¾ Nov 1089½ 1093½ 1088 1089½ —6½ Jul 1104¾ —6½ Nov 1084½ 1084½ 1076 1076 —6½ Est. sales 204,709. Wed.’s sales 292,807 Wed.’s open int 871,525, up 6,150 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 44.69 +.97 Dec 43.73 44.99 43.30 44.53 +.89 Jan 43.63 44.91 43.23 44.48 +.91 Mar 43.75 44.97 43.34 44.59 +.91 May 43.92 45.14 43.56 44.78 +.87 Jul 44.15 45.28 43.73 44.95 +.85 Aug 44.00 45.11 43.59 44.82 +.85 Sep 43.77 44.89 43.55 44.62 +.84 Oct 43.56 44.46 43.36 44.34 +.85 Dec 43.35 44.51 43.17 44.31 +.86 Jan 44.00 44.34 44.00 44.34 +.86 Mar 44.29 44.36 44.29 44.36 +.86 May 44.43 +.86 Jul 44.48 +.86 Aug 44.35 +.86 Sep 44.37 +.86 Oct 44.24 +.86 Dec 44.11 +.86 Jul 44.00 +.86 Oct 43.99 +.86 Dec 43.73 +.86 Est. sales 148,601. Wed.’s sales 164,319 Wed.’s open int 529,048, up 1,314 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 341.00 341.00 332.50 332.80 —8.60 Dec 340.00 341.30 331.70 332.50 —7.90 Jan 338.10 340.00 330.50 331.10 —8.50 Mar 339.10 339.60 330.60 331.10 —8.50 May 338.20 339.70 331.40 332.00 —7.90 Jul 340.10 341.70 333.60 334.20 —7.50 Aug 339.90 341.00 333.10 333.60 —7.40 Sep 338.60 339.80 331.80 332.40 —7.10 Oct 336.80 336.80 330.00 330.60 —7.00 Dec 338.80 338.90 331.90 332.40 —7.10 Jan 332.30 332.90 332.30 332.90 —7.10 Mar 332.70 —7.10 May 333.30 —7.20 Jul 335.00 —7.30 Aug 334.60 —7.30 Sep 332.40 —7.40 Oct 329.50 —7.50 Dec 331.70 —7.40 Jul 341.50 —7.40 Oct 341.50 —7.40 Dec 345.00 —7.40 Est. sales 176,127. Wed.’s sales 270,915 Wed.’s open int 556,481, up 7,046

