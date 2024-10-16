Citizens Financial Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $382 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, came to 79 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $3.07 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.9 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.94 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 64% in the last 12 months.

