Cheers on a Budget: Sipping Smart During the Holidays

Alcohol consumption in the United States ramps up from Halloween to New Year’s Eve. People tend to be in a festive and social mood, so they entertain more and increase visits to local watering holes.

Indulging in your favorite adult beverage may be getting more expensive, however.

For example, Food and Beverage magazine reported that the most popular cocktail in America in 2024 is the espresso martini. This frothy coffee drink now averages $15 to $18, a 10% hike from the previous year.

If cash is tight and you need to save money, taking steps to reduce extraneous expenses is a good way to start.

Can you still have fun? Of course. Here’s how to keep the cost of alcohol down while celebrating the season. Please note that all prices are correct as of time of publication.

Dilute Your Drink

Consider the classic avoid overdoing it: Intersperse each alcoholic beverage with a tall glass of water.

Certainly tap water will be on the house, but you may get soda water at no or low cost. Ask for it with limes or lemons and you may even forget you’re not having a cocktail.

Another strategy is to ask for mixed drinks in tall or pint glasses. The amount of alcohol will be the same as if it were in a small vessel, but it may take you longer to consume it.

Double the Pour, Not the Price

Plan on having more than one drink at the bar? According to Salar Sheik, former bartender and founder of Savory Hospitality Restaurant Consulting in Los Angeles, you can come out ahead by ordering a double shot instead of going back for a second drink when you’re finished.

“When you ask for a double, most bartenders will pour a little heavier,” Sheik says. “The cost breakdown will be less than two drinks. When you’re halfway though, ask to have it topped off with the mixer, like tonic or juice. It’s usually free.”

Savor, Don’t Slam

Beverages that take longer to consume can be healthy for your wallet. The less volume the drink has the faster it typically goes down, then you’ll be back at the bar ordering more.

Consider ordering a glass of wine or pint of beer instead of shots, shooters and cocktails that are served straight up.

“Practice mindful drinking,” Sheik says. “Even if you order tequila straight, slow down and taste the notes. Everything in it has a point.”

Buy the Bottle

Wine can be a good idea when you’re trying to save money, says mixologist and VinoVoss AI sommelier ambassador Nikki Bonkowski in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“This is a good strategy especially if you have more than one person in your group who would also want wine,” she says. “You could buy a whole bottle to share rather than paying by glass.”

A standard 750ml bottle of wine contains five servings, so do the math before ordering. For a $40 bottle, each glass is $8. If that’s less than what the bar is charging per glass, it makes economic sense.

Explore Alcohol-Free Alternatives

There has been a surge in interest in nonalcoholic drinks that taste like those with alcohol. A 2023 NielsenIQ report found that off-premise sales of nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirits had grown 31% over the previous 12 months.

Some concoctions can even give a happy buzz at a lower price point than their liquor-laden cousins.

According to 2024 NC Solutions data, Americans are most interested in trying mocktails this year, but THC- and CBD-infused drinks take the No. 2 spot.

That’s not a surprise to Kim Gamez, creator of Sober(ish), a product that mimics the effect of a glass of wine. Their recipe for a “Soberish Espresso Martini Dupe” calls for espresso, vanilla syrup and a splash of hazelnut creamer, and each drink will cost just about $2.

Close Your Tab After Each Round

After placing your drink order, the bartender may ask if you’d like to keep your tab open. Say no, even if you think you may be ordering more. An open tab makes it easier to return more times than you originally intended.

Request the check, add a tip and close it out. You can always go back for another round, but mentally you may be already done.

It can also prevent you from becoming overly generous during the holidays. If friends and relatives from out of town are gathered you may say, “Add it to my tab,” then regret the bill in the morning.

Begin the Party at Home

Pregaming isn’t just for fraternity brothers. It can help anyone who will be having a big night out save some cash, says Tyler Rothenberg, vice president of marketing operations for Grain & Barrel Spirits in Charleston, South Carolina.

You can get the best of the bar experience by toasting to your friends at home with a bottle of something special.

“The rule of thumb is three pours of a spirit at a bar will cover the cost of the entire bottle,” Rothenberg says. “That means you can buy a bottle of Chicken Cock Whiskey (retailing around $55 at Total Wine) and get 18 drinks at home or three at the bar.”

When you’re done, venture out for the next stage of the evening. Safely, of course. If there’s no designated driver, take an Uber or Lyft.

Don’t Be Talked into Expensive Brands

Ordering a fancy cocktail? When the server asks if you would like a specific alcohol, say well is fine. Chances are you won’t taste the difference between top shelf and what they’re pouring.

A good rule of thumb: The more flavored the concoction, the more you can get away with cheaper brands. Miles Macquarrie, recipe developer for Tip Top Proper Cocktails, says a seasonal example is a Manhattan made with rye whisky.

“Try it using moderately inexpensive rye and it’s easy on the pocketbook,” Macquarrie says. “And that cherry at the bottom of the glass adds a nice little spice that makes a rye Manhattan a very warm, cozy holiday delight.”

Toast With Unique Bubbles

As for fine champagne, it’s commonly poured during the holidays but can put a major dent in your budget. Moët & Chandon is one of the most popular brand’s, but it ranges from $51 to more than $6,000.

If you can afford the splurge, great. However, Mac Gregory, a Huntington Beach, California-based vice president of food and beverage at Pacifica Hotels, suggests far more reasonably priced — yet still impressive — alternatives.

“Replace champagne for less expensive bubbles as a standalone celebratory drink,” Gregory says.

Consider Prosecco (La Marca, $9.99 from BevMo), Cava (Segura Viudas, $31.99 from Wine Barrica) and American sparkling wines like Schramsberg Blanc De Blancs Vintage ($42.99 from Total Wine).

Host With the Most, for Less

If you’re having a party, purchase reasonably priced bar items instead of top shelf.

“There are plenty of spirits available at a lower cost that are excellent,” says H. Joseph Ehrmann, owner of Elixir, one of San Francisco’s oldest saloons. “I recommend Evan Williams Bourbon, Platinum 7X Vodka, Gordon’s Gin and Luna Azul tequila.”

The price differential can be extreme. For example, a 1.75-liter bottle of Gordon’s London Dry Gin from BevMo is $24.99 while the regular price for the same size bottle of Hendricks is $78.99.

When whipping up cocktails, Ehrmann says to go for a high-quality mixer, since they’re affordable and still impressive.

A 16-ounce bottle of Fresh Victor Cactus Pear & Pomegranate, for instance, is just $9.99.

“For consumers, their retail package makes total sense,” he says.

“They are so easy to use and they last a long time in the fridge, so you’ll get every last drop out of them whether you’re making yourself a casual drink or batching a bunch of holiday drinks for your party,” he adds.

Respect Your Budget for a Financial Hangover-Free New Year

Clearly, going out for drinks or entertaining at home during the holidays doesn’t have to be a regretful financial experience. You can make the season joyful at virtually any price point. Respect the limitations of your budget so you will spend — and consume — responsibly.

