Capital One Entertainment Guide

If you have one of the many Capital One rewards credit cards, you have access to a lesser-known perk that can help you save time and money while seeking exclusive entertainment experiences — such as Adele in Las Vegas and the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Capital One Entertainment is a platform for Capital One rewards cardholders that offers exclusive tickets and perks in entertainment categories including music, sports and dining events. Benefits range from presale access for concert tickets to the ability to book experiences with your rewards points.

Which Capital One Cards Are Eligible?

If you have an eligible rewards credit card from Capital One, you can use the Capital One Entertainment portal, where you can browse music, sports, comedy, theater and other events. Offerings include presale tickets, exclusive cardholder experiences and standard ticket purchases that can be made with rewards.

Eligible cards include all Venture, Quicksilver and Savor credit cards, including:

— Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

— Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Small business cards, including Spark cards, also qualify.

How Capital One Entertainment Works

Capital One Entertainment operates its portal through a partnership with Vivid Seats, which allows it to broadcast thousands of tickets to music, sports and theater events. When you access the portal, you can browse events by artist, type, location or filter to cardholder-exclusive offerings. From there, add the tickets you want to your cart and check out using either your rewards balance or your eligible Capital One rewards card.

For some presale tickets, you might use the Capital One presale page and a dedicated purchasing portal. Since these events are for cardholders only, you’ll need to pay with your qualifying card to finish your purchase.

How to Redeem Your Rewards

One great perk of the Capital One Entertainment portal is the ability to use your rewards to cover the cost of your ticket purchases. After choosing the event and tickets you’d like, you’ll usually have the option to apply your rewards balance to all or part of the purchase at checkout. Any remaining balance must be charged to your eligible Capital One card.

Note that the value you get for your miles when redeeming this way might not be the best use of your rewards, especially for Venture cardholders. Be sure to do the math beforehand.

Best Cards to Use

All Capital One credit cards offer users the opportunity to access Capital One Entertainment, but some offer more benefits for using the platform. For instance, the Capital One Savor, formerly SavorOne, earns 8% cash back on purchases made in Capital One Entertainment, excluding presales tickets made through the presales portal and Capital One Dining purchases.

While it’s true that the Savor card offers the opportunity to earn more cash back when using Capital One Entertainment, also consider the additional value you’ll get. If you know you’ll take advantage of the multitude of travel benefits on the Venture X Rewards Credit Card, for example, it still might be a better pick for you.

Alternative Entertainment Programs

Capital One isn’t the only major credit card issuer to offer an entertainment portal. American Express, Citi and Chase each have similar offerings where cardholders can book experiences, including cardholder-exclusive events.

Your best choice will depend on the credit card that aligns most with your spending habits as well as the events you frequent. Take a close look at previous exclusive offerings from each platform to see which best fits your preferences.

Program Features Eligible cards American Express Experiences Cardholder early access to ticket sales; cardholder-only access to events; invitation-only events for certain cardholders All American Express credit cards, although perks may vary by card Citi Entertainment Presale ticket access and exclusive cardholder experiences All Citi credit card holders with a Visa or Mastercard and Citibank debit cards with a Mastercard logo Chase Experiences Exclusive benefits like lounge access or presale access at sponsored events and venues Chase credit cards that earn rewards or cash back

Update 10/22/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.