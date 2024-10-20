BetMGM Promo Code WTOP200 Unlocks Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus for NFL Sunday

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Use a BetMGM promo code on Sunday to make a large wager…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek Use a BetMGM promo code on Sunday to make a large wager or lock-in bonus bets for NFL Week 7. Claim a welcome bonus from the “King of Sportsbooks”, including a $1,500 first-bet offer here or bet $10, get $200 bonus promo here .

Wager up to $1,500 on the NFL game of your choice with our BetMGM promo code WTOP1500. If it loses, you’ll get another chance with a bonus refund. New players in AZ, CO, MD, MA, NC, VA and D.C can use code WTOP200 and bet $10 on an NFL game to receive a $200 guaranteed bonus.

Make your opening wager on any of the late afternoon matchups. These include the Raiders vs. Rams, Panthers vs. Commanders and Chiefs vs. 49ers. The Chiefs are two-point underdogs on the road, but they haven’t lost a game this season. You can use this offer to bet on a spread, total, moneyline or any player prop.

Sign up here to use our BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 offer for NFL Week 7. Wager up to $1,500 on a game and get a bonus refund after a loss. Click here to register in select states with code WTOP200 to gain a $200 bonus.

BetMGM Promo Code: Bet First TD Scorer for Chiefs-49ers

You don’t have to wait long to know the outcome if you bet on the first TD of the game. These are the odds for which player will be the first to find the endzone in the Chiefs-49ers matchup:

Jordan Mason: +600

Isaac Guerendo: +650

Kareem Hunt: +700

Deebo Samuel: +750

Travis Kelce: +900

Brandon Aiyuk: +1000

George Kittle: +1000

Xavier Worthy: +1100

There are also player props for passing, receiving and rushing yards. You can try betting on the performance from Davante Adams in his first game as a Jet. He has reunited with Aaron Rodgers to get New York back into playoff contention. They will be going up against the Steelers on Sunday night, who will be starting Russell Wilson for the first time this season.

Guide to Unlock This BetMGM Promo Code Offer

Take these steps to use a BetMGM promo code on Sunday:

Sign up here to use code WTOP1500 in most states. Sign up here to use code WTOP200 in AZ, CO, MD, MA, NC, VA or D.C Provide your name, email, residential address and birthdate to verify your identity. Fund your account by making a deposit with any accepted payment method, like online banking, PayPal or a debit card. Place a bet up to $1,500 on the game of your choice or start with a $10 wager on any game.

A losing bet of $50 or more will result in five bonus bets as a refund, so each one will be 20% of your loss. The outcome of your first $10 bet doesn’t matter when using the other offer.

Use the Pro Football Profit Boost Pack

Go to the promotions tab on BetMGM to opt-in to the Pro Football Boost Pack on Sunday and apply three profit boosts to Week 7. There is also a “Second Chance” offer for betting on a player to score the opening TD of an NFL game.

Other bonuses can be found for the MLB postseason. Bet on a home run with the “Bullpen Jackpot” offer for a chance at the $50K prize. The Dodgers will go up against the Mets in Game 6 of the NLCS on Sunday night.

Register here to use BetMGM promo code WTOP1500 for a $1.5K first bet. Sign up here in AZ, CO, MD, MA, NC, VA or D.C to use code WTOP for a $200 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.