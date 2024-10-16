Banner: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $45.2…

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Banner Corp. (BANR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $45.2 million.

The Walla Walla, Washington-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The regional bank posted revenue of $213.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $153.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.9 million.

Banner shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.94, a climb of 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANR

