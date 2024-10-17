Bank OZK: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $181.2…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $181.2 million.

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $715.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $423 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.1 million.

