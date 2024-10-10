Bank of South Carolina: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.8 million.

The bank, based in Charleston, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Bank of South Carolina shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

