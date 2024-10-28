Bank of America More Rewards Day Is Coming

If you’re carrying a Bank of America credit card, you may be eagerly awaiting the financial institution’s third annual More…

If you’re carrying a Bank of America credit card, you may be eagerly awaiting the financial institution’s third annual More Rewards Day, which takes place on Nov. 7, 2024.

On More Rewards Day, you can earn a generous bonus while preparing for the holiday season or covering your everyday expenses with your Bank of America credit card. Extra points, miles and cash back will hit your account within two billing cycles. Keep reading to learn more.

More Points, Miles and Cash Back

The bonus points, miles and cash back you rack up on More Rewards Day are on top of your regular rewards. All Bank of America personal and small business credit cards are eligible to receive the promotional rate. There’s no need to enroll to participate in the event — as long as your account is open and active on More Rewards Day, you’re eligible to earn the bonus.

What If My Bank of America Card Doesn’t Earn Rewards?

You can still participate in Bank of America More Rewards Day even if your credit card doesn’t typically earn rewards. Nonrewards accounts can earn 2% cash back as a statement credit on the first $2,500 worth of purchases, which equals a $50 statement credit maximum.

[Read: Best Credit Cards.]

Are There Any Restrictions?

All new credit card purchases are eligible for the rewards bonus. However, you can’t earn the extra points, miles or cash back on balance transfers, cash advances, account fees or interest charges. The promotional offer also doesn’t apply to customer or account-opening bonuses. If you’re a Preferred Rewards member, you won’t receive the Preferred Rewards bonus on the points, miles or cash back you earn during the event.

In addition, purchase transactions must be dated Nov. 7, 2024, to be eligible for the promotional rewards rate. The merchants you buy from may delay processing a transaction, and if processing gets delayed 90 or more days, that purchase won’t be eligible for the extra rewards.

[Best Bank of America Credit Cards]

Best Cards to Use

Here are three of the best Bank of America cards to consider during the Bank of America More Rewards Day event.

For Points: Bank of America Premium Rewards®

With the Bank of America® Premium Rewards® credit card, you can earn two points for every dollar you spend on dining and travel and 1.5 points for every dollar you spend on all other purchases. As a new account holder, you can earn 60,000 bonus points if you spend $4,000 within the first 90 days.

The card does have a $95 annual fee. However, you won’t be charged foreign transaction fees when using it abroad. Plus, you’ll enjoy other perks, such as a $100 annual statement credit for incidental airline fees, which can include seat upgrades, checked baggage and airport lounge access.

For Miles: Alaska Airlines Visa Signature

With the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® Credit Card, you can earn 3 miles per dollar spent on qualifying Alaska Airlines purchases. New cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus miles if you spend $3,000 within the first 90 days. You can also unlock $99 companion fares (plus taxes and fees) if you meet that spending threshold.

You’ll pay a $95 annual fee but won’t have to pay foreign transaction fees. Plus, if you have an eligible Bank of America account, you can earn a 10% rewards bonus.

For Cash Back: Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

With the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, you can earn up to 3% cash back on the category of your choice, 2% back on groceries and at wholesale clubs and 1% back on all other purchases. Category options include, but aren’t limited to, dining, travel, online shopping, pharmacy and home improvement. The 2% and 3% cash back rewards are limited to the first $2,500 of combined purchases each quarter. Once you hit that cap, you can earn unlimited 1% cash back on any purchase.

This card doesn’t charge an annual fee. Plus, as a new account holder, you can earn $200 if you spend $1,000 within the first 90 days. You can also take advantage of a 0% introductory annual percentage rate on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. You’ll pay 18.74% to 28.74% variable APR after.

More from U.S. News

11 Cool Credit Card Perks You Haven’t Heard About

Which Credit Cards Can Get You Airport Lounge Access?

Best Credit Cards for a Disney Vacation

Bank of America More Rewards Day Is Coming originally appeared on usnews.com