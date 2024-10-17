Badger Meter: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $32 million. The…

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $208.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209 million.

Badger Meter shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 60% in the last 12 months.

