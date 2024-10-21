Backyard Pool Ideas for Homeowners on a Budget

The first American dream traditionally is owning your own home — but some might say the second is having a…

The first American dream traditionally is owning your own home — but some might say the second is having a pool in the backyard of that dreamy house where you can swim, entertain and enjoy family time.

If you are on a tight budget and want that outdoor oasis feel, an outdoor kitchen and perhaps beautiful landscaping as well, home and garden experts agree: You can make it happen if you are flexible on size, how much technology or equipment you want to add and how posh you want to make your pool area.

How Much Does a New Pool Cost?

On average, an in-ground pool costs between $80 to $250 per square foot, or $25,000 to $100,000 total depending on the size and materials, according to project estimator website HomeGuide. Less costly options are fiberglass and vinyl above-ground swimming pools as well as small plunge or lap pools. But they typically don’t last as long as a traditional concrete in-ground pool.

The average in-ground pool can cost between $50,000 to $60,000, due to the extensive construction required for installation.

Materials vary for in-ground pools, but Scott Rajeski, president and CEO of Latham Pool based in New York, recommends fiberglass.

“One of the main ways you can save money is by being mindful of the material that you select for your pool. For instance, fiberglass offers a more cost-effective alternative to concrete or gunite. It is extremely durable and maintains its form for decades without needing resurfacing,” Rajeski says. “It also can be much less expensive to maintain over time than a concrete pool, which will require resurfacing in order to retain its appearance and functionality.”

Another option is a shipping-container pool, says John Uhle, a product expert at Discount Salt Pool in Waller, Texas.

“Shipping-container pools just hit the sweet spot — they are cheaper than traditional in-ground options, quick to install and, compared to other affordable pools, they look really nice and add a charm to the backyard,” Uhle says. “Shipping container pools have a steel structure that will last long — years — and is compatible with saltwater systems — something that vinyl-liner pools and soft-sided above-ground pools can’t boast of.”

How to Save on Pool Decor or Accessories

If you go with a hot tub, consider installing decking around it to make the whole area more usable and attractive, says Rafi Friedman, CEO of Coastal Luxury Outdoors, which has locations in Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida.

“This can hide the filters and other machines, and it makes the pool much easier to get into and out of,” Friedman says. “For privacy around pools like this, aim for fast-growing trees and shrubs that will reach a height of at least 10 feet.”

If you’re on a super tight budget and trying to make an older pool look better, the best way to go is with a fresh coat of paint, says Joyce Huston, lead interior designer at Decorilla in Lexington, Kentucky.

“I once transformed a dated baby blue pool into a sleek and modern one with charcoal paint. Then, to complement it, I added some remote-controlled LED underwater lights. It’s like having a light show in your backyard,” Huston says.

Uhle agreed, recommending low-voltage LED lighting specially designed for underwater use. He likes LED pool lights because they are bright, withstand pool chemicals and offer approximately 20,000 to 30,000 hours of operation, compared to popular fiber optic lights that typically last 3,000 to 6,000 hours.

“The layout that always works great for low-voltage LED underwater pool lighting is to place the lights on one side of the pool about 12 to 18 inches below the waterline, and space them 6 to 8 feet apart for optimal coverage. This gives soft yet sufficient lighting,” Uhle says.

When it comes to the landscaping, Houston says she likes to go low maintenance and native. Gravel or decomposed granite can create a chic zone around the pool area, plus it’s cheap. Then she recommends surrounding the pool with drought-resistant plants as they are cost effective and easy to take care of.

“In one of my recent projects, we used succulents to create a high-end desert resort look,” Huston says. “Also, outdoor furniture can be pricey, so when I’m on a tight budget, I love to use colorful beach towels and oversized pillows or ottomans. They are very comfy, easy to store and simple to switch out.”

Another cost-saving tip is refinishing tiles, says Reid Pilch of Splash Mob Pools in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Tile blasting can restore calcium-stained or discolored pool tiles for a few hundred dollars, compared to replacing the entire tile border, which could cost thousands,” he says. “Acid washing can restore the surface of a plaster or pebble pool, removing stains and making the pool look new again at a fraction of the cost of resurfacing.”

What Else Should a Homeowner Consider?

A pool owner can save on energy and chemical costs with an automatic safety cover, Rajeski says.

“In addition to providing peace of mind from a safety standpoint, an autocover can reduce evaporation and heat loss by as much as 70% and keep windblown dirt and debris out of the pool when it is not in use,” he says. “These two factors also reduce the amount of chemicals needed to keep pool water sanitized as well as the amount of cleaning time required, so you can spend more time enjoying your pool.”

Another essential aspect of owning a pool is its regular maintenance, Friedman said.

“While most of the cost of a swimming pool comes up front, you’ll need to regularly clean and maintain your pool in order to make your investment last, and this can require even more time and money,” Friedman said. “The DIY approach is probably the best way to save money here, so get comfortable testing your pool’s chemical balance and using a pool skimmer.”

In addition to regular water testing, investing in energy-efficient equipment is a great way to improve the well-being of your pool while saving on monthly costs, says Clay Spann, senior vice president of merchandising at pool retailer Leslie’s in Phoenix, Arizona.

“Switching to a variable speed pump can significantly reduce energy consumption for pool owners. Unlike single-speed pumps, which run at full power constantly, variable speed pumps allow homeowners to adjust the flow rate to suit their pool’s specific needs,” Spann says. “This can result in annual energy savings of up to 90%, lowering utility bills while extending the pump’s lifespan.”

