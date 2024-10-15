ASML: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $5.80.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.24 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $8.21 billion in the period.

ASML shares have declined 3.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $730.43, an increase of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASML

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.