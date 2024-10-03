AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $12.8…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $12.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $67.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.5 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of 38 cents to 42 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $282 million to $288 million.

AngioDynamics shares have decreased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

