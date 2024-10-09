9 Fun and Cheap Fall Activities to Try This Year

Fall spans from late September to mid December, and incorporates a couple very popular holidays. And that means extra shopping.…

Fall spans from late September to mid December, and incorporates a couple very popular holidays. And that means extra shopping.

The National Retail Federation reports that individuals are planning to spend $104 per person on Halloween in 2024, and a 2024 Advantage Solutions study found that 37% of Americans will be spending at least $300 to host the big Thanksgiving meal.

With these additional costs preceding the even more expensive winter season, it makes sense to save as much money as you can now.

That doesn’t mean you should avoid pleasure. Autumn is a fantastic time to enjoy family, nature, seasonal specialties and much more on a budget.

Here’s how to get the most out of this special time of year with budget-friendly fall activities.

1. DIY Pumpkin Spice Drinks

Starbucks is said to have invented the modern pumpkin spice trend in 2003, when it first blended cafe latte drinks with the flavorings most often associated with pie. Today, many people associate the start of fall with these beverages.

Unfortunately, the price may be too high for consumers wanting to scale back. In 2024, a Starbucks 16-ounce pumpkin spice latte will set you back $6.50, according to .

As an alternative, try brewing your own pumpkin spice drinks. Starbucks has generously published the recipe so you can make them for a fraction of the cost. Non-coffee drinkers can use the syrup in hot chocolate and apple cider drinks, too, so no one is left out of the taste of the season.

2. Host a Scary Movie Night

If you want to get into the Halloween mood, a horror movie may be the perfect segue. However, cinema tickets, when bought for a group, can be very expensive. The national average price for a movie ticket in 2024 is $10.78, according to data published by The Numbers. That makes entry for four $43.12, not including snacks.

Chances are you’re already paying for popular streaming services, though, so you have access to many films. Choose a thriller and gather loved ones. Turn down the lights, pop some popcorn and enjoy the chills for just about nothing.

Even if you don’t pay for streaming, cable TV usually runs spooky classics in October, so record what you want and make it a party.

3. Decorate Pumpkins

Pumpkin patches pop up all over the country in the fall. They’re great to visit, with beautifully decorated bales of hay and mini mazes. Entry is often free (check first), but unless you want to pay a premium, you may want to avoid buying the actual pumpkins at a designated patch. You can typically find them for much less at a supermarket.

A couple of pumpkins can provide hours of pleasure as you create a design then carve them into jack-o’-lanterns. Add a flameless candle to the bottom and place it inside or outside your home. Save the seeds and roast them for free snacks, too.

For even less money, get a couple mini pumpkins, which usually go for a couple of bucks each. If you have young children, they can be the perfect activity. No cutting necessary – just hand them some glitter and markers and let them decorate.

4. Go Leafing

Depending on where you live, deciduous trees may be decorating your neighborhood with multicolored leaves. Take note of when they are most spectacular.

“Peak foliage for 2024 is predicted to be the third week of October according to the Travel Wisconsin color report,” says Dan Dolan, general manager of The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa in Fontana, Wisconsin.

Of course, this will differ depending on location, so check with your local tourism authority to see when it peaks in your area.

Drive or walk around, admiring their fleeting beauty. Or, if the leaves are spread out in your yard, gather them into piles. Have the kids run through them, then create piles again. Repeat until exhausted.

Want to turn leaves into actual money? Rake neighbors’ homes as a side hustle. According to 2024 Lawn Starter data, most homeowners pay a national average of $300 for a professional to remove fallen leaves from their lawns.

Not only can it get your entrepreneurial ideas flowing, it can be a great way to earn money for the winter holidays.

5. Attend High School Football Games

Football is the sport of fall but tickets can be wildly expensive. SportsCasting reports that the average NFL ticket costs $131.82 in 2024. Tickets can skyrocket on the secondary market for big games or when your team is doing especially well.

Although there are strategies to get tickets for less, you may also want to support your local high school. Tickets to these football games are typically just a few dollars, and you may be witness to some rising stars.

You probably won’t have to pay for parking, either, and the concessions are usually sold at rock-bottom prices, with the proceeds going to the athletics department.

6. Explore Community Events

Your community’s public parks and recreation department may be hosting a variety of fall-based activities, such as haunted houses, that you can attend at no or a very lost cost. Check out what is available on the website.

Another great idea for fall events that won’t cost you anything is to pursue what’s being offered by your public library. From fall-themed storytime to autumn decor workshops, libraries engage communities with a variety of free and inexpensive seasonal activities.

There may be some businesses in your area that are offering free events as well. For example, The Sunset Strip in Los Angeles is offering an immersive Halloween experience: The Afterlife Transfer Trolley, a free hop-on hop-off experience. Search news and social media platforms to find out what’s going on in your community.

7. Pick Seasonal Produce

If you are close to a farm, it may invite the public to pick produce for a small price. It’s a fun harvest-themed excursion and you can save on groceries. Those memories will last a lifetime, too.

For example, Janice Moskoff, a Chicago-based travel blogger recommends apple picking.

“While visiting Michigan or Wisconsin in the fall, we often visit apple orchards,” Moskoff says. “Although we must pay for the apples we pick — $1.55 per pound, this cost is less than the grocery store.”

8. Be a Baker

“I like to get my 6-year old daughter involved in the kitchen as much as possible to teach skills and have fun, but with fall we like to bring in the warmth,” says Nicole Pomije, Minneapolis-based founder and CEO of The Cookie Cups, which develops baking and cooking kits for kids.

“For the most part you only need staples. Flour, a little seasonings, olive oil, yeast, sugar. I like to make things simple enough where we have all the ingredients. This is the time when you want to do things as a family,” she says.

Don’t waste money on items you won’t use again, stresses Pomije. Get creative with what you already own. For example, if the recipe calls for a circle pan, make it square, or use a cupcake pan.

9. Make Thanksgiving Count

Of course, fall ends with a classic American holiday: Thanksgiving. And while turkey and all the trimmings are traditional fare, they can make a big dent in your supermarket budget, especially with inflation still keeping food costs up.

There are ways to save on Thanksgiving costs, though. For example, start your grocery shopping early to find the best prices, and make it a potluck so you aren’t paying for everything. Opt out of flowers for the table and other premade decorations and have the kids make them instead.

If you would like to change it up this year while helping those in need, type “where to volunteer for Thanksgiving near me” into your search bar. Plenty of options should pop up.

Don’t Fall Into Overspending

There is no reason to spend a lot of money to make the most of fall. Take advantage of the season’s natural beauty, and in many regions, mild weather. Your area may have much to offer at almost no expense.

This is also a cozy time for doing things at home or for others. And remember: Every dollar you save by opting for the free or cheap option will be another dollar you can spend for the upcoming, and often pricier, winter holiday season.

