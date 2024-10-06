6 Unforseen Expenses and How to Budget for Them

Remember how perfectly you prepared your budget? You listed everything that goes into a typical month, added in those costs…

Remember how perfectly you prepared your budget? You listed everything that goes into a typical month, added in those costs that arise periodically, subtracted the total from your income and calculated the amount you can set cash away for the future.

And then, bam. An expense from out of the blue upends all your hard work. There goes savings, here comes debt.

According to a 2024 PYMNTS report, 56% of U.S. consumers had to deal with at least one surprise expenditure in the last 12 months, with an average cost of $5,500.

Although it’s not possible to anticipate every potential expense, it’s always worth considering those that fall outside the norm. Here are six common yet often unforeseen costs — and how to create a budget elastic enough to manage them without excess stress.

1. Uncovered Medical Bills

Health insurance is part of most peoples’ budgets. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that just 8.2% of Americans were uninsured in the first quarter of 2024.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean you are always protected against huge medical bills.

If you have chosen a high-deductible health care plan (HDHP) because the premiums are low, you’ll have to pay out of pocket before insurance kicks in. In 2025 the minimum deductible is $1,650 for an individual and $3,300 for a family, so a single hospital visit could result in many thousands of dollars in uncovered medical bills.

“Save for them with a flexible spending account or health savings account,” says Annie Cole, founder of the website Money Essentials for Women. “They’re available with many HDHPs.”

Both types allow you to use pretax contributions from your income to fund the account, so arrange it with your employer.

Also consider zero-deductible or no-coinsurance plans that offer straightforward pay structures, says Ari Hoffman, chief clinical officer at Collective Health in San Francisco. Although the premiums can be steep for these types of plans, they can help you avoid the unexpected bills associated with other plans.

2. Huge Home Repairs

The joy of becoming a homeowner can be dashed when you have to pay for everything that comes up. Some of those surprise costs can be shockingly expensive.

According to 2024 Architectural Digest data, foundation repairs can set you back an average of $5,000 while a new roof can run from $15,159 to $27,580. And that’s just a start of the myriad fixes and replacements that can come your way.

“I own my home and other real estate, and just paid $1,500 for a roof repair,” Cole says. “This shouldn’t be unexpected. Save 2% to 4% of your home’s value just for annual maintenance costs.”

If your home is worth $400,000, that means having at least $8,000 set aside.

“After a while you may have more than you need and the problem may never happen, but if it does you’ll have thousands set aside to cover it,” Cole says.

3. Urgent Vet Expenses

If you have a pet, you likely already incorporate their regular costs like food, medications and annual wellness checks into your budget.

But sometimes things crop up, from accidents to illnesses. That means emergency vet visits and the accompanying bills.

For example, if you have a dog, short-term hospitalization can set you back quite a bit and emergency surgery even more. The same treatment for a cat can be a little less expensive, but typically not by much.

While you and your pet may be lucky enough to avoid such problems, they are common enough that you should save now so you don’t come up short if they occur.

Pet insurance can not only protect your budget, it can give you peace of mind. The premiums can be affordable, too.

For example, MetLife pet insurance policies start at $9 per month for cats and $15 per month for dogs. For greater security, though, a policy that covers accidents and illnesses may be preferable. The average monthly premium is $32 for a cat and $53 per month for a dog.

4. Surprise Celebration

If your child informs you of their upcoming nuptials and you want to help with the celebration, you can rework your budget to absorb the cost. According to ZOLA, an online retailer and wedding planning service, the average wedding cost in 2024 is around $33,000.

Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be that much. Set the maximum you’ll contribute and stick with that number.

Kate Dorman, a Seattle-based financial therapist, says financially preparing for the unexpected can transform the experience, making a “sudden” wedding feel exciting.

“There are many conversations that parents can have with their adult children about wedding planning, as well as various approaches to contributing to wedding expenses,” Dorman says, explaining that some parents prefer to provide a lump sum while others are good with covering specific expenses, like the flowers and DJ.

If you want to pay for more and have some time to save for a wedding, strategize by reducing spending and increasing income.

5. Sudden, Necessary Travel

Unfortunately, there may come a time when you have to travel and pay for airfare that wasn’t planned. For instance, a relative who lives across the country may become ill and need you.

If you have no savings but it is important that you get to the destination, a 0% APR credit card may be worth opening. You’ll typically have at least 12 months to charge and pay your balance off with no interest charges.

As long as you satisfy the entire bill before the regular rate goes into effect, it won’t cost you any extra. Therefore, if a flight costs $1,000, build payments of at least $84 into your budget to pay it back within a year.

Take care to not spend more than you must, however, which can happen if you’re flustered. Compare flight prices and get creative.

“If a direct flight is too expensive, look into connecting flights,” Alonso Marly, a travel expert at Skylux Travel in San Francisco, said in an email interview.

“Where possible, check out pricing for flights to secondary airports. You may even combine multiple airlines or different modes of transportation to get to your destination,” he added.

In general, the more flexible you are with your travel dates and destination airports, the better price you can score.

“Travel agents have access to exclusively negotiate rates across most global air carriers, and are also able to help with more affordable last-minute bookings,” Marly said.

6. Higher Than Expected Tax Bill

What’s worse than thinking you’re going to get money back from the IRS? Owing the IRS.

Consequently, your first step is to make sure you don’t pay more in taxes than necessary by withholding correctly and getting all the right deductions and credits. And if you pay income taxes quarterly, avoid underpaying. If you do, you may be hit with a surge penalty.

In the event you do have an unexpected tax bill, don’t panic. Options exist.

“They include getting on a payment plan or maybe even seeking ‘currently not collectible’ status if you really have no money to pay or if your budget is tight,” says Kristine Stevenson Seale, a tax resolution specialist from Austin, Texas.

“The payment plan rule of thumb is to divide the amount due by 72 to get the smallest minimum payment,” Seale says. “You can always pay more. The IRS wants you to pay in full in six years.”

Emergency Savings Is a Smart Start

As you develop your budget, remember that it needs to be thorough and adaptable. What you think you will spend will almost certainly change with future events.

Food prices can be more than you anticipated, and so can utilities, gas and other essentials. So, if you allot $300 for weekly supermarket excursions, you may want to bump that figure up to $350 and aim for less to be sure you meet your goal.

And definitely open a savings account to absorb the unexpected costs. Have a fixed amount sent from your paycheck or checking account to a savings account automatically.

“When it comes to preparing for unforeseen expenses, the best thing you can do is slowly set aside money into an emergency fund before the emergency occurs,” Cole says. “At minimum, try to have $100 to $1,000 set aside in an emergency savings account, all the way up to six months worth of your monthly expenses.”

Then, when an unplanned expense does pop up, you’ll have the funds at your disposal and won’t have to turn to expensive forms of credit. After you cover the costs with cash, restart the process by replacing the amount you withdrew.

