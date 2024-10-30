30 Big Companies That Hire Remote and Hybrid Workers

While some companies are reverting to pre-pandemic policies and requiring staff to return to the office five days a week,…

While some companies are reverting to pre-pandemic policies and requiring staff to return to the office five days a week, others remain committed to work-from-home and hybrid arrangements.

Here are 30 large employers that still hire remote workers. Those looking to work from home should keep in mind that some of the work arrangements below are subject to change, and remote and hybrid work can look different from company to company.

3M

Headquarters: Saint Paul, Minnesota Employees: 85,000

3M is a multinational conglomerate known for manufacturing and distributing a wide range of products for industrial, health care and consumer markets. 3M’s products include Post-it Notes, Scotch tape and Nexcare bandages.

3M allows thousands of its office workers worldwide to customize a work arrangement that best suits their individual needs. “It is about getting your work done and delivering results. Not about where you sit and what time you logged on,” said Aman Gupta, vice president of enterprise workplace strategy, in a news release.

Adobe

Headquarters: San Jose, California Employees: 29,945

Adobe, one of the most established computer software companies in the U.S., is known for its innovative programs such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Acrobat Reader.

In a 2021 blog post, Gloria Chen, Adobe’s chief people officer and executive vice president of employee experience, noted that the hybrid work model will continue to be the norm for the company. “While we believe in the value of in-person interactions, we know that in some cases, a remote work arrangement makes sense for Adobe. … We expect to double the size of our remote worker population over time as we learn and iterate on making this model successful,” Chen wrote.

Airbnb

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 6,907

Airbnb is an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays and experiences. It was founded in 2008 and has expanded within the U.S. and overseas.

The company announced in 2022 that it would allow employees to live and work anywhere. While employees will still need a permanent address for tax and payroll purposes, Airbnb offers them the flexibility to work remotely in over 170 countries for up to 90 days a year in each location.

In a June 2023 interview with Fortune, Dave Stephenson, Airbnb’s chief business officer and head of employee experience, shared that after implementing this policy, the company saw a 40% increase in revenue. But it’s not just about the bottom line. The policy has positively impacted employee retention, with staff departures dropping below 10%.

Aquent

Headquarters: Boston Employees: 10,000

Aquent is one of the largest staffing companies in the nation and specializes in placing temporary employees in the creative and marketing industries.

According to its website, Aquent prides itself on being a “virtual-first company of agile self-starters who work from anywhere to get the job done.” Despite many companies requiring employees to return to the office full time, Aquent still offers various fully remote positions.

While Aquent has saved a good chunk of change on office-related expenses since moving to a virtual-first model, it’s not just pocketing the savings. Instead, Aquent has used this money to fund employee home office assistance programs, monthly wellness webinars and team-building activities to foster an engaged work culture.

Atlassian

U.S. Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 10,726

Atlassian is an Australian company that develops products geared toward software developers, project managers and other software development teams. And since Atlassian also creates products that help employees improve remote work efficiency, it makes sense that the company offers remote work opportunities of its own.

In August 2020, Atlassian introduced its “Team Anywhere” policy, allowing employees to work and live in any city or country where the company has an established presence. However, some employees may still be required to show up in the office four times a year.

Autodesk

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 14,100

Autodesk makes software products and services for various industries, including architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and entertainment.

Autodesk continues to offer perks such as reimbursement for work-from-home expenses and the option to work from anywhere in the world for a month each year. In an April 2023 conversation with Fortune, Rebecca Pearce, Autodesk chief people officer, shared that since the launch of the company’s flexible work arrangement policy, Autodesk saw a 58% increase in job applications, with an 82% increase in candidates identifying as female and a 45% increase in candidates identifying as belonging to underrepresented groups.

Canonical

Headquarters: London Employees: Between 1,000 and 5,000

Canonical is a privately held software company that markets commercial support and services for Ubuntu and related projects.

According to the company’s website, digital collaboration allows employees to enjoy their home environment and meet each other at least twice per year during in-person sprints and global summits to nurture cross-team relationships. These team events have taken place in Vancouver, New York, Cape Town, Seoul, Paris, London, Toronto and other locations.

Cash App

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 4,000

Cash App is a peer-to-peer money transfer service that lets users send and receive money.

Many of Cash App’s employees work globally in various offices and remote locations. According to the company’s career site, Cash App has been a distributed team since its beginning and has remote teammates throughout the globe. It states, “Our offices are great, but many of our roles can be done remotely from the countries where Cash App operates.”

This flexibility helps Cash App employees maintain a healthy work-life balance and allows the company to connect with a broader range of talent.

Circle Internet Financial

Headquarters: New York City Employees: 1,000

Circle is a peer-to-peer payments technology company that allows businesses to use digital currencies and public blockchains for payments and financial applications.

One of the perks of working for Circle Internet Financial is being able to work remotely. Circle Internet Financial not only gives employees company laptops but also a stipend for business equipment and access to WeWork locations. “Circle remote jobs empower our employees to do their best work,” the company stated on its career page.

Circle Internet Financial also offers flexible paid time off, so employees can take days off without a predetermined allocation for how or when they can be used.

Coinbase

Headquarters: N/A Employees: Over 3,400

Coinbase is a platform for buying, selling and storing cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase considers itself a “remote-first” company and allows all full-time employees to work remotely. For those who prefer to work in the office, Coinbase also has physical locations throughout the world. To foster team connection and collaboration, Coinbase employees gather for in-person events at least four times a year.

GitHub

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 3,000

GitHub is a platform that allows developers to create, store and share code.

GitHub is shifting to a fully remote company that encourages asynchronous communication and open collaboration. The company will also reimburse employees for items related to communications and home office equipment, so they have what they need to do their best work while working remotely.

GitLab

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 2,130

GitLab is a web-based DevOps tool that helps teams design, develop and securely manage code. According to GitLab’s Guide to All-Remote, the company is one of the world’s largest fully remote companies, with over 1,500 team members located in more than 65 countries worldwide.

GitLab values asynchronous communication over synchronous communication and even has a Slack channel called #office-today, where team members can share photos of their work location.

HubSpot

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts Employees: 7,663

HubSpot develops and markets enterprise software for customer relationship management, marketing, sales and customer service functions. It currently serves over 228,000 companies worldwide.

Those interested in joining the company and helping HubSpot expand its global footprint can do so from the comfort of home. HubSpot employees have three work arrangement options depending on their preference: working from the office three times a week, working from the office twice a week and working from home full time. If you choose to work from home full time, Hubspot will provide a monthly stipend to help set up your home office.

Intel

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California Employees: 124,800

Intel is one of the world’s largest central processing units and semiconductor manufacturers by revenue.

In April 2021, a survey conducted by Intel revealed that 90% of its employees preferred a hybrid work arrangement upon returning to their respective work sites following the pandemic. In response to this survey, the company has made an effort to transition toward a hybrid-first model by offering more flexibility for certain positions.

While Intel still has not mandated in-office days, the company is looking to strike a better balance between on- and off-site work to maximize productivity.

Intuit

Headquarters: Mountain View, California Employees: 18,200

Intuit is a software company that offers financial management, marketing and compliance products and services. It is known for products including QuickBooks and TurboTax.

Instead of imposing a return-to-work policy, Intuit adopted a hybrid work model in May 2021 after conducting a survey revealing that 80% of its employees prefer a hybrid workplace model. With this flexible work arrangement, Intuit’s employees only have to be in the office a few days a week. Today, Intuit still has various remote and hybrid job openings available.

Kelly

Headquarters: Troy, Michigan Employees: Over 10,000

Kelly is an office staffing company that places employees at all levels in various sectors, including financial services, information technology and law.

At the height of the pandemic, the company transitioned to a fully remote work environment. Today, most of its employees can choose to work from home full time or part time. Kelly has been recognized on FlexJobs’ annual list of the top 100 companies to watch for remote jobs.

Kforce

Headquarters: Tampa, Florida Employees: 5,000

Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology and other professional staffing services.

According to Kforce’s career page, the company offers an “office occasional” work model in which employees are encouraged to go into the office for interactions that are best done in person, such as training and team-building events. Otherwise, they can work from wherever they want.

“Our great people have proven we can thrive no matter where we are, so we won’t force you into an office,” the company states on its website. “We give you the choice to work where you feel safe and comfortable while providing the resources and support you need to do your best work.”

Kraken

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 2,700

Kraken is a trading platform for buying and selling Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Kraken offers a remote-first culture that allows employees to work from anywhere. Regardless of where employees decide to work, they’ll receive stock options and the opportunity to be paid in crypto. The company also provides a remote workstation set-up bonus to help employees create a comfortable and productive workspace at home.

Nvidia Corporation

Headquarters: Santa Clara, California Employees: 29,600

Nvidia, a Silicon Valley pioneer and a leading supplier of artificial intelligence software and hardware, remains committed to allowing employees to work from home.

In a 2020 interview with Venture Beat, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressed support for remote work and confirmed that he has “no trouble with it.” And while Nvidia offers office spaces where employees can gather, there has not been a return-to-office mandate.

PayPal

Headquarters: San Jose, California Employees: 27,200

Founded in 1998, PayPal Holdings Inc. is an online payment system that allows users to send or receive money online.

PayPal offers remote work options, but it’s not a fully remote company across all roles and locations. Before submitting a job application, applicants should check the description to see if telecommuting is an option.

PNC Bank

Headquarters: Pittsburgh Employees: 54,813

PNC Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, credit cards and loans.

While PNC Bank has brought many of its employees back to the office, some positions at the company, such as customer care center jobs, still allow remote work.

Shopify

Headquarters: Ottawa Employees: More than 8,300

Shopify is an e-commerce platform that allows individuals and businesses to create online stores to showcase and sell their products.

Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke said in a Tweet during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, “As of today, Shopify is a digital by default company. We will keep our offices closed until 2021 so that we can rework them for this new reality. And after that, most will permanently work remotely. Office centricity is over.”

Even though the company reopened offices worldwide in 2023, employees have not been required to return to their cubicle lives. Besides 100% remote jobs, Shopify offers flexible schedules and hybrid opportunities for those who don’t want to work from home full time.

Splunk

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 8,000

Splunk specializes in producing software that helps businesses search, monitor and analyze data. In 2021, the company announced that it would make its work-from-home arrangement permanent.

In an interview with the San Francisco Business Times, Splunk’s former chief people officer Kristen Robinson said, “Almost 100% of the roles that we have in the company will have the flexibility to work the way they want to.” It’s not just full-time employees who benefit from this change; Splunk offers remote internships as well.

Telus

Headquarters: Vancouver Employees: Over 100,000

Telus Corp. is the parent company of several subsidiaries including Telus Communications, Telus Health, Telus Mobility and Telus International.

Telus offers a flexible work arrangement in which employees can work in the office, virtually or a combination. To support its mobile and virtual team members, Telus offers $200 for home office expenses.

UnitedHealth Group

Headquarters: Minnetonka, Minnesota Employees: 440,000

UnitedHealth Group is a multinational health insurance and services company.

It allows remote work arrangements for some employees. “Through our technological advancements, we’ve been able to provide care to thousands of people around the world while also providing work/life flexibility via telecommuting to over 25% of our employees,” the company states on its website.

Vaco

Headquarters: Brentwood, Tennessee Employees: 10,000

Vaco is a global talent solutions firm that provides consulting, contract and direct-hire services.

Jobs at the company include remote, hybrid and in-office positions. “At Vaco, we have been intentional about creating a culture that incorporates remote, hybrid and in-office models that enable our employees to thrive in their ideal working environment,” said Tracey Power, chief people officer at Vaco Holdings, in a news release.

In 2023, Vaco earned a spot on FlexJobs’ list of the top 100 companies for hybrid jobs.

Veeva

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California Employees: Over 7,000

Veeva Systems Inc. is a cloud-computing company focused on pharmaceutical and life sciences industry applications.

At Veeva, employees can work where they choose, and this applies across all locations and departments. Those who choose to work in the office three or more days a week will have a dedicated workspace.

However, this flexible work arrangement does not mean employees can work at any time they choose. Veeva maintains core hours that employees must be available for meetings and collaboration.

Visa

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 28,800

Visa is a financial services corporation specializing in digital payments.

Visa is relatively flexible about remote work arrangements. According to an Indeed survey of 315 Visa employees, 74% said they’re allowed to work remotely — though the exact work arrangement may vary depending on the position.

Workday

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California Employees: 18,800

Workday is a cloud-based software vendor specializing in human capital and financial management applications.

While Workday has various remote and hybrid positions, it’s worth noting that the company’s co-founder and CEO, Aneel Bhusri, is not the biggest fan of working from home.

In a 2020 interview with McKinsey & Company, Bhusri said, “I’m not a believer in the remote workforce in the long run. We have enough case studies from past generations that show, especially in areas that require collaboration, it’s just hard to innovate if you’re not together in person.”

Yelp

Headquarters: San Francisco Employees: 4,872

Yelp is an online platform that publishes crowd-sourced reviews and connects users with local businesses.

After the onset of the pandemic, Yelp piloted a remote-first approach to give employees the flexibility to choose where they’d like to work. In a 2022 company blog post, co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote, “Yelp continues to experience the benefits of a remote workplace and it’s the clear path forward for us.”

Today, Yelp remains committed to remote work and offers remote employees a monthly reimbursement to cover the costs of working from home, such as internet and phone bills.

Update 10/14/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.