If you’re looking for a job at age 65 or older, think about these career options. These fields have large numbers of older employees, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Here are 15 in-demand jobs for seniors:

1. Health services

2. Wholesale and retail trade

3. Professional and business services

4. Education

5. Manufacturing

6. Construction

7. Transportation

8. Finance and insurance

9. Real estate

10. Hospitality

11. Leisure

12. Land-related work

13. Information

14. Animal care

15. Utilities

1. Health Services

Those working in health care and social assistance who were 65 or older numbered nearly 1.6 million in 2023, according to the BLS. This industry could be a great option if you’re interested in medicine or want to advise others on their well-being. Registered nurses bring in a median salary of $81,220 annually. There may also be opportunities to work part-time or as a home health aide.

2. Wholesale and Retail Trade

Knowing how to engage with customers can go a long way in the job market. In 2023, more than 1.5 million individuals at least 65 years old worked in wholesale and retail trade, according to the BLS. The median salary for a retail salesperson is $30,600 annually. It’s often possible to ask for a part-time position in retail, especially if you prefer flexibility. Check with grocery stores, clothing shops or small businesses to see if they need a hand.

3. Professional and Business Services

Administrative positions offer a change of pace for those who have spent years in a different line of work. In these roles, you may be asked to keep records, make phone calls and organize activities. There were 1,496,000 seniors in positions related to professional and business services in 2023, according to the BLS. You could earn a median salary of $41,000 annually as an administrative assistant.

4. Education

If you have a passion for helping others learn, a job in education could be the right match. In 2023, there were 935,000 older workers in this field, per BLS data. If you don’t have a degree in education, you could explore ways to advance your skills and receive new certifications. Some jobs might include training sessions as part of the onboarding process. Elementary and middle school teachers earn an average of $70,950 a year, but your salary will depend on your background and experience.

5. Manufacturing

Companies often need help producing goods, and 845,000 seniors worked in this industry in 2023, according to the BLS. Fabricators, who assemble products and the parts that go into them, earn a median salary of $43,470 per year. If you live near a growing industrial area, there could be strong demand for this type of work.

6. Construction

Among those involved in building projects, 642,000 workers were 65 or older in 2023, per BLS data. For some, doing manual labor even as they age may be necessary due to income needs. Construction workers earn a median salary of $40,750 annually, and part-time opportunities are often available.

7. Transportation

Taking a job as a driver might be appealing to those who enjoy spending time on the road. In 2023, 522,000 seniors worked in transportation and warehousing, as reported by the BLS. A delivery truck driver can earn an average of $18 an hour. You may be able to choose your hours, depending on the company.

8. Finance and Insurance

Banks, financial institutions and insurance carriers often need reliable help and trustworthy employees. Seniors held 408,000 finance- and insurance-related jobs in 2023, according to the BLS. You might be able to do some of this work remotely or ask to work part time. If you prefer to be around people and socialize, look for in-person opportunities at local branches. Financial specialists earn a median of $39 an hour.

9. Real Estate

You may enjoy helping others buy and sell homes or businesses. Among workers age 65 and older, 382,000 worked in real estate during 2023, according to the BLS. Real estate agents earn an average of $69,610 a year. If you’re a self-starter, you may prefer to pick up this gig alone. Those who prefer to work with others can check local offices to see if they are hiring.

10. Hospitality

If you were involved in the service industry during your career, catering to diners and travelers may come naturally. Among seniors, 377,000 worked in the accommodation and food services segments in 2023, per the BLS. These jobs offer the chance to engage with others and stay active. Hotel, motel and resort desk clerks earn a median wage of $15 an hour.

11. Leisure

Working at a theater or performing arts center comes with perks like seeing shows for free. Getting involved at a recreation facility or museum can yield discounts, too. There were 325,000 seniors involved in the leisure industry in 2023, according to the BLS. Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket-takers earn a median of $14 an hour.

12. Land-Related Work

In 2023, there were 202,000 workers age 65 or older involved in crop production, according to BLS data. The median agricultural worker’s hourly wage is $17. You might appreciate working outside if you held an office job for decades.

13. Information

If you have media skills or enjoy storytelling, a broadcasting position could be a good fit. There are also opportunities for quiet work at a library or as an editor in the publishing realm. Seniors who were 65 or older accounted for 162,000 information jobs in 2023, according to the BLS. Writers and editors earn a median of $37 an hour.

14. Animal Care

If you have a passion for creatures great and small, you might find meaningful work in animal care. There were 159,000 seniors involved in animal production and aquaculture in 2023, per BLS data. Animal care and service workers earn an average of $18 an hour. If you live in the city, you might check nearby veterinarian offices or animal shelters to see if positions are available. You could ask about training opportunities too, as you may be able to learn on the job.

15. Utilities

Helping with repairs can be fulfilling for those passionate about home maintenance. Many companies specializing in this type of work hire part-time employees and offer flexible schedules. During 2023, seniors who worked in utilities numbered 59,000, according to the BLS. Heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers earn a median of $29 an hour.

Update 10/17/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.