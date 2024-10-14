14 Hallmark Christmas Movie Towns You Can Visit in Real Life

As the holiday season approaches, your mind may be filled with visions of a picturesque Main Street lined with white…

As the holiday season approaches, your mind may be filled with visions of a picturesque Main Street lined with white twinkling lights, decked-out Christmas trees and gently falling snow. Make this dream a reality by visiting one of the charming small towns or cities that served as a filming location for a Hallmark Christmas movie. Smell the freshly baked gingerbread cookies, stay in a quaint cottage, take a carriage ride and enjoy the sound of Christmas carolers for a romantic holiday getaway that will hopefully end with a kiss beneath the mistletoe, just like in the movies.

Chester, Vermont: ‘Moonlight & Mistletoe’ (2008)

Embrace the holiday season in the small town of Chester, Vermont, the set for Hallmark’s “Moonlight & Mistletoe.” From the historic train station and beautiful Victorian inns to the charming boutiques and unique cafes, this quaint New England town has everything you need for an idyllic holiday trip. It even has two historic districts that are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

During the holidays, Chester turns up the charm with events and amenities such as Santa’s Mailbox, a tree lighting ceremony, a holiday buffet, the return of Santa, and free cocoa and cookies. The romantic Inn Victoria bed-and-breakfast offers a Christmas package that includes a hearty Christmas dinner.

Nevada City, California: ‘The Christmas Card’ (2006)

Located in Northern California’s historic Gold Rush Country, the town of Nevada City comes alive during the holidays with its Victorian Christmas celebration in December and makes for the perfect romantic California getaway. As the city served as the backdrop for the Hallmark movie “The Christmas Card,” you’ll find chestnuts roasting, gas lamp-lit streets, jolly Victorian carolers, Father Christmas and a 25-foot Christmas tree. Sip some hot buttered rum or rich cocoa as you shop for gifts from artisan vendors.

Book a room at the sophisticated National Exchange Hotel, built in 1856 and painstakingly restored to its original glory. Its 38 guest rooms each feature unique decor. Pull up a barstool at the swanky National Bar for a craft cocktail or dine at the modern Lola restaurant, which serves locally sourced, sustainable and seasonal dishes. The hotel participates in both Victorian and Cornish Christmas celebrations.

Richmond, British Columbia: ‘Hope at Christmas’ (2018)

The charming Canadian fishing village Steveston, located in Richmond, British Columbia, was the perfect setting for Hallmark’s “Hope at Christmas,” which tells the tale of a divorced woman who falls in love with a local teacher. The town, around 10 miles from bustling Vancouver and just a few miles from the airport, sets the perfect scene for a romantic Christmas with notable spots like the Steveston boardwalk, Imperial Landing Park, Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site and London Heritage Farm.

Steveston hosts the annual Winter in the Village festival to celebrate the holidays, which typically includes the Steveston Festival of Trees, a holiday parade for dogs and kids programming at the historic Steveston Tram. This event hosts plenty of activities to get you in the Christmas spirit. Look forward to everything from Christmas markets and holiday light displays to carriage rides and Santa’s arrival by boat.

For a five-star hotel experience, stay at the Fairmont Vancouver Airport, conveniently located in the actual airport. You can arrange to have a Christmas tree waiting in your room and decorate holiday cookies together. If you’re eager to meet Santa, enjoy afternoon tea with him at this hotel.

LaGrange, Georgia: ‘A Perfect Christmas Pairing’ (2023)

Strolling through downtown LaGrange, Georgia — situated around 70 miles from Atlanta — is like stepping onto the set of a movie — and indeed it was one. Scenes from Hallmark’s “A Perfect Christmas Pairing” were filmed in LaGrange at locations such as Nutwood Winery, Emberglow and Pretty Good Books. During the holidays, storefronts in town are decked with boughs of holly, skaters are whirling around the outdoor ice rink, and shoppers are checking items off their list at the holiday markets.

The Marriott Courtyard LaGrange, situated on Lafayette Square in the historic downtown, is the perfect place to watch the tree lighting and holiday parade. For even more festivities, guests at the Great Wolf Lodge location in LaGrange can enjoy the Snowland experience with a hot cocoa bar inside a snow globe, cookie decorating, a magical light show and visits from Santa.

Kansas City, Missouri: ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ (2024)

Although Kansas City is not a small town, it is home to Hallmark headquarters and the immersive Hallmark Christmas Experience. This city is the location for one of Hallmark’s newest Christmas movies, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” staring Donna Kelce, mom to football superstars Travis and Jason Kelce. The storyline just might have been inspired by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance.

Kansas City kicks it up a notch with a bevy of holiday festivities, whether you want to be dazzled by Country Club Plaza’s light display or go ice skating at the Crown Center Ice Terrace. Other can’t-miss sights include the Holiday Reflections Walk-Thru Village at Union Station, the Winter Magic and Christmas in the Park drive-through light displays, and much more.

Book the “Hallmark Christmas Experience Hotel Package” at The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center to feel like you’re in your own Hallmark Christmas movie. The package includes a room with a view of the festive Crown Center Square and its impressive Christmas tree as well as passes to Ice Terrace.

Collierville, Tennessee: ‘Wedding at Graceland’ (2019)

While many scenes from Hallmark’s “Wedding at Graceland” were actually filmed at Graceland in Memphis, Collierville was also a backdrop for the holiday movie. The Collierville Town Square is a magical Christmas setting lined with boutiques, restaurants, a historic train depot and a quintessential bandstand gazebo. You can take a horse-drawn carriage ride and browse for gifts at the many shops along Main Street. When you’re ready to eat, dine on upscale Southern comfort food at Raven and Lily.

About 30 miles away in Memphis, the pyramid-shaped Big Cypress Lodge pours on the holiday-style Southern charm with everything from visits with Santa and character breakfasts to Christmas cocktails and holiday movies with elves. There’s even a Christmas bowling tournament and Santa’s workshop, where children can make gingerbread houses or tree ornaments.

Calgary, Alberta: ‘Meet Me at Christmas’ (2020)

The Canadian city of Calgary has been a popular destination for Hallmark movie sets, including “Meet Me at Christmas.” Parts of the movie were filmed in Calgary’s Heritage Park, where you can take a ride on the Big Eli Ferris Wheel seen in the movie. Even though Calgary is a cosmopolitan city, its plethora of Christmas festivities make it easy to get into the holiday spirit. The Once Upon a Christmas event in Heritage Park typically includes activities like a holiday maze, a Christmas market, a miniature Christmas village display, horse-drawn wagon rides through the Historical Village, a Christmas musical and gingerbread cookie decorating.

At the Fairmont Palliser Calgary, you can relive another holiday movie with the “Home Alone 2 — Lost in Calgary” package that celebrates the movie with special amenities. Start off with a large cheese pizza, then enjoy a private two-hour limousine ride and stop at the Calgary Zoo’s light display event. End your day by relaxing in a large king bed and having room service deliver an extravagant ice cream sundae.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee: ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ (2019)

With three Christmas albums, Dolly Parton is synonymous with the holidays, especially in her home state of Tennessee. Scenes from the Hallmark movie “Christmas at Dollywood” were filmed at the Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, and Parton herself even makes an appearance. Walk down Showstreet and you’ll feel like you’ve just stepped onto the set. During Christmastime, the park hosts a grand event called Smoky Mountain Christmas: Guests are immersed in a winter wonderland with 6 million lights, Santa’s Village, dozens of decked-out Christmas trees, holiday musicals, and sweet and savory holiday dishes.

To continue the festive vibe, book a stay at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, where guests can have their room decorated with Christmas decor by booking the “Christmas Tree Decor Package.” Not only does it include a 3-foot faux Christmas tree, but you’ll also be treated to a letter from Santa’s elves, Christmas cookies and candy, and a special Christmas tree ornament to commemorate the stay.

Squamish, British Columbia: ‘Christmas Cookies’ (2016)

About 40 miles north of Vancouver, you’ll find the picturesque town of Squamish. It’s situated in the stunning Coast Mountains with a cozy, small-town vibe that makes it perfect for filming Hallmark movies, including “Christmas Cookies,” during which the owner of a cookie factory brings out the Christmas spirit in a cynical corporate agent sent to close it down.

Hop aboard the North Pole Express, departing from Squamish’s Railway Museum of British Columbia, for a Christmas train ride to meet Santa. Or, get whisked away in the Sea to Sky Gondola to get sweeping views of Howe Sound and walk across the roughly 330-foot suspension bridge for a look at the snow-covered forest below; you can even walk through a decorated forest once you take the lift up. Affordable and comfortable accommodations can be found at Sandman Hotel & Suites Squamish, equipped with an indoor pool, or Executive Suites Hotel & Resort Squamish, which features full kitchens. Both hotels offer gorgeous mountain views.

Cincinnati, Ohio: ‘A Christmas Melody’ (2015)

Although Cincinnati is not a small town, it was where Mariah Carey made her film directorial debut with the Hallmark movie “A Christmas Melody,” in which she also starred. Scenes were shot in Hyde Park Square, whose focal point is the picturesque Kilgour Fountain.

You’ll find plenty of holiday festivities in and around Cincinnati, including the PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo, the nearby Kings Island amusement park’s WinterFest, and the Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland event at Newport Aquarium, which is less than 2 miles from downtown Cincinnati in Kentucky. Also just over the Kentucky border, don’t miss the MainStrasse Christkindlmarkt, an event inspired by European Christmas markets. Hotels that turn up the Christmas vibes include The Lytle Park Hotel, 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati and Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza.

Farmington, Utah: ‘Christmas Land’ (2015)

If you want to visit the setting for the Christmas tree farm from Hallmark’s “Christmas Land” movie, head to Farmington, Utah, less than 20 miles from downtown Salt Lake City. The Old West-inspired Pioneer Village in Lagoon Park made the perfect setting for this movie about a Christmas-themed village and farm inherited by a New York City businesswoman who falls for the handsome estate lawyer. The town’s snow-covered streets and breathtaking mountain scenery make it easy to transform into a romantic village.

Get in the Yuletide spirit with some holiday shopping at Station Park. The mixed-use center has shops and restaurants adorned with twinkling lights and garlands. You’ll find an outdoor skating rink, a fountain show with lights and music, plenty of Christmas trees, and photo ops with Santa, where kids and even pets can tell St. Nick their Christmas wishes — or drop a letter to him in Santa’s special mailbox. Visitors can conveniently stay at the Hyatt Place Salt Lake City/Farmington/Station Park, located in Station Park and less than 2 miles from Lagoon Park.

Vail, Colorado: ‘Winter in Vail’ (2020)

The Hallmark movie “Winter in Vail” is set in Vail, Colorado, and was partly filmed here as well, which is evident from aerial shots of the covered bridge and bell tower. Vail is a small mountain town renowned for its world-class skiing at Vail Mountain. Vail Village draws visitors with its charming pedestrian streets and Bavarian-inspired architecture. Spoiler alert: Most of the scenes from “Winter in Vail” were filmed in Calgary, and Vail does not hold an annual Strudelfest. Nonetheless, Vail is a winter wonderland with powder skiing, European cuisine like fondue, a holiday village called Kringle Crossing, fireworks and the Kris Kringle Market.

The Sonnenalp hotel in Vail Village goes all out for the holidays with amenities and activities such as sledding, fire pits, ornament decorating, cocktail classes, visits with Santa, and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffets. It’s the perfect destination for a romantic getaway in Colorado.

Vancouver, British Columbia: ‘The Christmas Secret’ (2014)

Vancouver’s quaint neighborhoods and picturesque landscape make this Canadian city a picture-perfect romantic holiday setting, which is perhaps why dozens of Hallmark movies are filmed in or around the city every year (and possibly because of the favorable exchange rate and tax credits). In Hallmark’s “The Christmas Secret,” a woman finds love and luck while searching for a lost locket during Christmas.

Make your own Christmas luck at various holiday activities in the city. Peruse the Vancouver Christmas Market and Glenda’s Christmas Cottage for holiday fare, decor and gifts. You can see more than a million twinkling lights at the Festival of Lights at VanDusen Botanical Garden, go ice skating in Robson Square, and even attend a holiday dinner cruise with Paddlewheeler Riverboat Tour. If you’re a big fan of Christmas movies, take the time to visit a holiday movie set at Martini Film Studios in nearby Langley, around 30 miles from Vancouver.

Make your Christmas wishes come true at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver. The lobby is transformed into a magical holiday setting with the Festival of Trees. Guests can also attend Christmas Afternoon Tea with a “Nutcracker” performance by Ballet BC, indulge in an extravagant Christmas dinner buffet, and shop for memorable gifts at the Holiday Retail Pop-Up in the lobby.

Salt Lake City: ‘Christmas Under Wraps’ (2014)

Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Wraps” movie is supposedly set in Alaska, but it was actually filmed in Utah, with some scenes shot in Salt Lake City. Iconic city landmarks can be seen in the movie, including Temple Square. In real life, the city has an abundance of things to do to get in the holiday spirit. Visitors can see professionally decorated Christmas trees at the Festival of Trees, shop at the German-inspired Christkindlmarkt, admire the lights in Temple Square and listen to the Utah Symphony’s sing-along performance of Handel’s “Messiah.”

For an elegant and extravagant holiday stay, The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City transforms into a holiday wonderland with a giant gingerbread house display, a lobby filled with sparkling Christmas trees, a towering tree in the courtyard and Christmas window displays. Don’t miss festive events like Holiday Tea and Breakfast with Santa.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor who has been known to curl up by the fire with her dog Charlie to indulge in Hallmark holiday movies. She has been able to visit a few of the destinations featured in Hallmark movies, including Nevada City, Vancouver and Salt Lake City, and loves how magical they are during the holidays. Kolberg used her firsthand knowledge and research skills to curate this list of Hallmark Christmas movie towns you can visit in real life.

