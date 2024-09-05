Zumiez: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $847,000 in its…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $847,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $210.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $202 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Zumiez said it expects revenue in the range of $221 million to $225 million.

