NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 227.00 230.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.4158 2.4638 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 2.6239 2.6931 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 4.0550 4.0550 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 16.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 83.08 83.39 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.2498 1.3165 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 268.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.6800 3.6500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1150 4.1750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 346.05 346.05 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7400 9.5100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.3175 8.4250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4319 0.4319

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.0845 4.0405

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6304 0.6358

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.700 79.700

