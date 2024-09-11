NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2515 1.2515 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2515
|1.2515
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|227.00
|230.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.4158
|2.4638
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|2.6239
|2.6931
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|4.0550
|4.0550
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.75
|16.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|83.08
|83.39
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.2498
|1.3165
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|268.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|3.6800
|3.6500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1150
|4.1750
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|346.05
|346.05
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7400
|9.5100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.3175
|8.4250
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4319
|0.4319
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.0845
|4.0405
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6304
|0.6358
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.700
|79.700
