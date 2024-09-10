What Is the Best Time of Year to Buy Large Appliances?

You can buy large appliances any time, but if you’re looking for deals and steals, there are some better times…

If you’re looking to purchase a large appliance, here’s what you’ll want to consider — and dates to mark on your calendar.

The Best Times to Buy Appliances

You’ll likely find the most savings by shopping during the following windows:

— September to December: The newer models are coming out around this time and retailers need to make room for them, so you’ll typically be able to buy older models at lower prices.

— Holiday weekends: President’s Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Veterans Day and Thanksgiving weekend (which generally begins with Black Friday and ends with Cyber Monday) tend to be when you’ll see sales on large appliances.

— Spring and fall: You can often find deals on air conditioners and heaters during these seasons, since these tend to be slower periods for these products.

— End of the year or end of the month: Retailers often price appliances lower around the end of the year to get rid of inventory and to boost sales revenue.

Factors to Consider When Shopping for a Large Appliance

There are many factors to take into account when you’re in the market for a large appliance. Three big ones include:

1. Inflation

Inflation is still going up, but not in the way it was a few years ago. From July 2023 to July 2024, the cost of appliances has climbed 0.4%, according to the Consumer Price Index. Assuming that trend holds, you’ll save money if you buy a large appliance sooner rather than later.

2. Supply Chain Issues

During and in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chains were out of whack. But those issues actually helped companies fix problems, so you shouldn’t have too many problems getting what you need. That said, you can’t predict if there will be other supply chain problems.

3. Supply and Demand

Everyone seemed to want refrigerators, ovens and the like during the pandemic when people were staying put more often. That drove up the price at a time when, due to supply chain issues, there weren’t as many large appliances to purchase.

Tips for Buying Large Appliances in 2024

With the economy more or less getting back to normal, buying a large appliance in 2024 hasn’t really changed from most years, but here are four purchasing tips:

1. You Could Switch From a Gas Stove to Electric

The Inflation Reduction Act offers rebates to low- and middle-income families for purchases of electric stoves or ovens. The program will last until 2032, so if you don’t need a new large appliance this year, take advantage of the rebate some other time if you qualify.

If your household income is 80% or less of the median family income in your area, you’re eligible for 100% of an $840 rebate from the federal government if you buy an electric stove, cooktop range, oven or heat pump clothes dryer. If your income is 80% to 150% of the median family income in the area, you’ll be eligible for 50% of the rebate.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, there will also be a $1,750 rebate for a heat pump water heater and $8,000 for a heat pump for space heating or cooling.

You also may be able to get rebates for energy-efficiency appliances, such as ENERGY STAR certified products.

2. Buy Your Big Appliance in the Off-Season

Refrigerators, ovens and dishwashers are always in season, but most people don’t think about furnaces and heaters in the summer, or air conditioners in the winter. So you may find deals on certain appliances when not many customers are thinking about buying them.

3. Ask About a Floor Model or Open Box Return

Maybe you’d be perfectly happy buying a refrigerator off the showroom floor or one that has been returned. Make sure you ask a sales person about these options.

4. Don’t Forget to Comparison Shop

Don’t rely on your favorite store to get the best deal. Check prices for the same products at other stores and online. Also, see if you can get generate your own discount by getting cash back when you use your credit card.

Update 09/11/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.