Verint: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $5.5 million.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $210.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $213.2 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $2.90 per share.

