Vera Bradley: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) — Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $110.8 million in the period.

