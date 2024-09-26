Vail Resorts: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $175.4 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $175.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $4.67.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.28 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $265.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $262.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $230.4 million, or $6.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.89 billion.

