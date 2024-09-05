Tilly’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $69,000 in its…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $69,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $140 million to $146 million.

