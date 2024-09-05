Live Radio
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 5, 2024, 10:14 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arcadia 27, Charles City County High School 14

Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 0

Christchurch 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

Essex 48, Jamestown 6

Graham 52, Galax 0

Hickory 54, Manor High School 6

John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 6

K&Q Central 20, Windsor 12

Rappahannock 54, West Point 8

TJHS 42, Meadowbrook 0

Warwick 47, Bethel 0

Woodside 21, Grassfield 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

