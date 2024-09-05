Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcadia 27, Charles City County High School 14
Brunswick Academy 48, Chincoteague 0
Christchurch 56, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
Essex 48, Jamestown 6
Graham 52, Galax 0
Hickory 54, Manor High School 6
John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 6
K&Q Central 20, Windsor 12
Rappahannock 54, West Point 8
TJHS 42, Meadowbrook 0
Warwick 47, Bethel 0
Woodside 21, Grassfield 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
