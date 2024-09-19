When you’re looking for a real estate agent to help you with your home purchase, sale or both, the individual…

When you’re looking for a real estate agent to help you with your home purchase, sale or both, the individual matters, but the brokerage they work for can also make a difference.

We’re taking a look at the biggest residential real estate brokerages in the U.S., by sales volume, according to RealTrends’ Billionaires’ Club. Here’s how they do business, where they primarily work out of and a few other details you should know.

The top real estate companies in the U.S.:

1. Compass

Compass was founded in 2012 and reports that it is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume for the third year in a row. According to RealTrends, Compass earned $184 billion in sales volume in 2023. Compass reported the number of sales transactions fell 15.5% compared to 2022, due to interest rates rising above 7% — the highest in 23 years, though the figure was lower than the 18.7% decline for the entire U.S. residential market.

Compass focuses its mission on utilizing technology for better work and transactions, and giving agents more time to advise their clients.

With its global headquarters located in New York City, Compass has real estate offices throughout the U.S., largely focused in major metro areas, but is also in an increasing number of cities and states, with more than 300 offices in 72 markets. There are approximately 14,689 principal agents.

2. Anywhere Advisors

Formerly known as Realogy, Anywhere Advisors is the Madison, New Jersey-based parent company of real estate brokerage brands including Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s International Realty and The Corcoran Group. According to RealTrends, Anywhere Advisors earned $176 billion in sales in 2023. Anywhere reported a 19% decline in transactions for 2023, compared with the year prior, as the housing market slowed.

Anywhere agents and brokers receive powerful marketing, sales support systems, training, mentorship, and tools and technology that help to fuel their success in a competitive real estate environment. With 675 owned and operated brokerage offices and approximately 56,000 independent sales agents in more than 50 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, Anywhere’s real estate presence is nearly anywhere.

3. eXp Realty

Founded in 2009, eXp Realty is the largest brokerage by transaction sides and number of agents, with 355,052 sides in 2023, according to RealTrends, and the company reports more than 87,000 agents worldwide. Based in Bellingham, Washington, eXp Realty operates across the U.S. as well as in 23 countries.

eXp Realty describes itself as “the world’s first cloud-based brokerage,” with an emphasis on utilizing technology to streamline the homebuying and selling process and reduce the costs associated with brick-and-mortar office locations. In 2023, eXp Realty earned $143 billion in sales, according to RealTrends, with a 3% decline in transactions for the year, per its earnings report.

4. HomeServices of America

Based in Edina, Minnesota, HomeServices of America is the enterprise made up of real estate brokerages including Real Living Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices — the latter of which is led by American billionaire Warren Buffett.

Many of the real estate brokerages under the HomeServices of America umbrella operate as franchises, with agents in just about any market in the U.S. The enterprise reports it has almost 50,000 agents and more than 1,500 offices in 13 countries and territories. The company also offers services in regard to escrow, insurance, mortgages, relocation and title that operate autonomously while providing a unified experience to customers throughout the homebuying transaction process.

In 2023, HomeServices of America earned $133 billion in sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends, and reported an 11% decline in the number of transactions for the year due to a slowdown in the housing market. With interest rates above 7% discouraging homebuyers, HomeServices of America also reported a 40% decline in closed transaction volumes attributable to mortgage services and lower refinancing activity.

5. Douglas Elliman

Founded in New York City in 1911, Douglas Elliman specializes in luxury real estate, or the top 5% of real estate in a given location, according to Douglas Elliman’s 2024 Wealth Report.

The brokerage now operates in 12 states — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Vermont and Virginia, plus the District of Columbia — with international affiliates under the Knight Frank brand. In total, the brokerage reports that it has more than 6,900 sales professionals.

In addition to home sales, rentals and new development, Douglas Elliman also offers mortgage services and title insurance. It touts a team of agents with access to the best and most reliable information and education, allowing them to expertly advise at every stage.

Douglas Elliman closed $34 billion in sales in 2023, according to RealTrends. The brokerage closed more than 21,000 transactions in 2023, down more than 20% from the year prior in response to high interest rates.

6. Hanna Holdings Inc.

Hanna Holdings Inc. is a 67-year-old, family-owned real estate company comprised of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Allen Tate Realtors, Rand Realty and The F.C. Tucker Co.

Howard Hanna touts its personalized real estate services across the East Coast and into the Midwest, with 471 offices and approximately 15,000 agents and staff across 13 states. The company also offers mortgage, title and homeowners insurance, presenting a one-stop shop for homebuyers in need of financing, refinancing and other home services.

Hanna Holdings closed $33 billion in sales in 2023, according to Real Trends.

7. Redfin

With an aim at operating differently than most traditional brokerages, Redfin has been around since the early aughts and has changed the way many people work with real estate agents. The Seattle-based brokerage isn’t located everywhere, but does have offices in a growing number of markets in the U.S. — more than 100, and 1,776 lead agents.

Considered a nontraditional brokerage, Redfin agents receive a salary rather than working on 100% commission. As a result, people who buy and sell through Redfin pay less on commission — typically 4%, including the agent on the other side of the transaction — saving about $7,000, according to the company.

Even for people who don’t live in the immediate vicinity of Redfin agents, the company’s recognizable name and user-friendly platform are popular options for house hunting or learning more about the housing market.

In 2023, Redfin closed $27 million in sales, with 29% less transactions than the year prior, taking a bigger hit when the market slowed than most companies on this list.

8. @Properties

One of the top real estate brokerages in Chicago, @Properties is the parent company for Christie’s International Real Estate, which offers exclusive home and luxury real estate services to buyers and sellers worldwide. Christie’s is a self-described invitation-only affiliate network with the world’s most proven and qualified real estate specialists in the luxury residential sector.

Touting its 250 years of experience, Christie’s offers a personalized experience for those looking to buy or sell a high-value home. Sellers will have their residence marketed to an audience of high-net-worth homebuyers.

@Properties also offers mortgage lending, title insurance, and closing services to give clients a one-stop shop for all of their real estate needs. @Properties and Christie’s have more than 200 offices in the U.S. and more than 400 worldwide. In 2023, @Properties had a sales volume of $22 billion, according to RealTrends.

9. Side

Based in San Francisco, Side is a real estate brokerage platform that launched in 2017 and now partners with more than 500 real estate companies in 17 markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C.

Participating real estate companies include Veritas Homes, Asante Realty and Navigate Realty, among others listed on its website. Side touts its ability to empower top-producing agents, team leads, independent brokers and high-potential agents through its platform by taking on the the liability, back office and recruiting end of the business.

In 2023, Side closed $22 billion in sales volume, according to RealTrends.

10. The Real Brokerage, Inc.

Based in Toronto and New York, Real is a brokerage platform with more than 21,000 licensed real estate agents operating in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and four Canadian provinces.

Founded in 2014, Real proclaims itself to be the fastest-growing brokerage platform. Uniquely for 2023, Real did report its number of transactions grew 78%. Real closed $21 billion in sales in 2023, according to Real Trends.

Real splits its commission with agents, receiving 15%. Its AI-driven, cloud-based technology aims to deliver an effortless end-to-end experience for our customers and agents.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

You may choose to start your search for a real estate agent with one of the companies above, or you may opt to start looking for an individual. Either way, it’s best to interview more than one agent before deciding which professional will be the best to work with as you aim to sell your home, buy a home or both.

All real estate companies have experienced professionals, novices still finding their footing and people in between. Ask questions about their availability, knowledge of your local area and typical communication style.

Correction 02/16/23: A previous version of this story did not note Douglas Elliman’s presence in Nevada and Texas.

Update 09/20/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.