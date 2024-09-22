The Top Real Estate Companies in Naples

Located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Naples is known for its world-class shopping, arts and dining scene…

Located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Naples is known for its world-class shopping, arts and dining scene and glorious beaches.

Beyond its appeal to tourists, Naples also has attractive qualities that ranked it the No. 1 Best Place to Live in 2024-2025 by U.S. News & World Report. A destination for seasonal and year-round living, Naples ranked high in a number of categories including job market, desirability and quality of life.

However, Naples is an expensive place to live, often attracting wealthy retirees. The average home value in Naples in September was $589,000, according to Zillow. That’s a 0.6% decrease from a year ago.

If you’re going to buy a home in Naples, it’s important to find the right real estate agent to team up with. Here are some of the top firms in Naples by sales volume, according to RealTrends agent ranking service.

— Michelle Thomas Team

— Campbell & Prebish

— The Earls|Lappin Team

— Frank Sajtar

— The Grant Group

— Karen Van Arsdale

— Caine Luxury Team

— Quail West Sales Group

— Timothy Savage

— The Needles Group

Michelle Thomas Team

Michelle Thomas has over two decades of experience in the Naples and Marco Island real estate market. Her team of 28 agents specializes in everything from luxury golf course estates to Gulf-front condominiums in Marco Island, Naples and Collier County. Affiliated with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, the Michelle Thomas Team serves a diverse customer base from international purchasers seeking a second residence to local first-time homebuyers. In 2023, the team closed $327 million in sales.

Campbell & Prebish

Thomas Campbell and Richard Prebish joined William Raveis Real Estate in 2016. In 2023, the duo sold $237 million of real estate. Tom Campbell moved to Naples after serving in the U.S. military. Richard Prebish moved to Naples, an area to which his family had traveled for three generations, after completing his master’s degree. He’s well acquainted with the Port Royal, Aqualane Shores and Old Naples communities.

The Earls|Lappin Team

With more than 70 years of combined experience, the Earls|Lappin Team has consistently closed on more than $150 million in sales volume year after year. In 2023, the team earned $218 million in sales volume. Bill Earls moved to Naples in 1983 and has been selling real estate for almost 40 years with a focus on the luxury market. Aaron Earls recently returned to Naples after serving in the U.S. military and is eager to put his knowledge of the local market to use. Larry Lappin, a Naples resident since 1995, joining the Bill Earls team over 20 years ago, making partner after 10 years. The team, which is affiliated with John R. Wood Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate, focuses on communities that include Port Royal, Park Shore, Grey Oaks and Pelican Bay.

Frank Sajtar

Affiliated with William Raveis Real Estate, Frank Sajtar boasts over $1 billion in career sales and sold $186 million in real estate in 2023 alone. With a focus on communities that include Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, Coquina Sands, Pelican Bay and Royal Harbor, Sajtar considers himself an expert in luxury real estate in the Naples area.

The Grant Group

With more than 35 years of experience in southwest Florida luxury real estate, The Grant Group averages $100 million in annual sales, achieving $184 million in 2023 alone. The Grant Group specializes in beach and waterfront properties, luxury golf community residences as well as condominiums and single-family homes from Naples to Bonita Springs and Fort Myers Beach. Affiliated with Jon R. Wood Properties and Christie’s International Real Estate, The Grant Group is led by Doug Grant, a 37-year resident in Naples with 25 years of real estate experience.

Karen Van Arsdale

Affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty, Karen Van Arsdale has been selling real estate since 1983, and she’s been involved in more than $2 billion in residential sales since her career started. In 2023, Van Arsdale’s team sold $168 million in real estate. She aims to be the go-to source for clients looking for beachfront homes. Her focus areas include Port Royal, Aqualane Shores and Old Naples.

Caine Luxury Team

Affiliated with Keller Williams, Caine Luxury Team prides itself on its solid track record and excellent communications. The firm consists of more than two dozen professionals that closed $157 million in sales in 2023. Caine Luxury Team focuses on a range of Naples communities that include Bonita Springs, Marco Island, Miromar Lakes and Punta Gorda.

Quail West Sales Group

Founded in 2015, the Quail West Sales Group is affiliated with John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate. Led by broker Tom Grifferty, the team of seven professionals closed $134 million in sales in 2023. Also on the team is Grifferty’s wife, Carmen, who is a real estate agent and member of the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing.

Timothy Savage

A second-generation Realtor, Timothy P. Savage is principal of Gulf Coast International Properties. Since 1998, he has focused on luxury Naples real estate in the Port Royal, Aqualane Shores, Old Naples, Royal Harbor and Bay Colony neighborhoods. Savage is also a self-described expert in new construction. In 2023, he closed $133 million in sales.

The Needles Group

Affiliated with John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, The Needles Group is a team of six agents led by the brother/sister duo Scott Needles and Stacy Needles Witthoff, who joined forces in 2000. Born and raised on Marco Island, the pair have witnessed the transformation of Marco Island and Naples areas. Their family has been active in nearly every aspect of the real estate industry for over 45 years. In 2016, Scott and Stacy were featured on two episodes of HGTV’s “Island Life.” The team serves areas including Ave Maria, Captiva, Fort Myers and Pine Island. In 2023, they closed $121 million in sales.

How to Find a Real Estate Agent Near You

Your search for a real estate agent in Naples could start with one of the options above. But make sure to talk to a few different agents before making your choice.

Naples real estate is pricy, so it’s important to find an agent who will work within your budget and help you make the most of it. Interviewing a few candidates could help you land on the ideal person for the job.

