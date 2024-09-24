The Best (and Worst) Foods for Prostate Health

Managing prostate cancer still begins at your doctor’s office, but today we know that when it comes to treating and…

Managing prostate cancer still begins at your doctor’s office, but today we know that when it comes to treating and preventing disease, nutrition plays a role. Research confirms an association between diet and preventing or decreasing the aggressiveness of cancer, according to Dr. Mitchell Sokoloff, chair of the department of urology at UMass Memorial Health Care.

And all signs point to following a heart-healthy diet.

“I’m a prostate cancer survivor myself so I try to live what I preach,” Sokoloff says. “The first thing I always say to my patients is, ‘let’s go for that heart-healthy diet — no doubt about it, that’s going to be the best thing for us.'”

Sokoloff advises his patients to eat more of certain foods and less of others, and to take a multivitamin every day to cover any shortfalls. With cancer diagnoses among men expected to rise by 84% and cancer deaths projected to increase by 93% by 2050, according to the American Cancer Society, it may be helpful to add more of these foods to your daily menu.

Best Foods to Eat for Prostate Health

There isn’t one magic-bullet food for prostate health, but the following foods have demonstrated benefits for both prostate and overall health.

Cooked tomatoes

All tomatoes contain lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that may have a protective effect against prostate cancer in humans. Cooking the tomato loosens the lycopene, which is in the cell walls, to make it easier to absorb. Some studies suggest that men with prostate cancer who consume cooked tomatoes (sauce, paste, roasted, etc.) have a lower risk of cancer progression. Urologists at the University of California-San Francisco recommend two servings per week. Other lycopene-rich foods to include are carrots, grapefruits, red bell peppers and pomegranates.

Cauliflower and broccoli

Vegetables are good for overall health but cruciferous vegetables especially, such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, cabbage and kale, are high in fiber, vitamins, antioxidants and sulforaphane, a phytochemical that neutralizes toxins, reduces inflammation and even slows tumor growth. Sulforaphane has been linked to lower cancer risk, including prostate cancer.

Berries

Strawberries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries provide another great source of antioxidants, which help neutralize and remove free radicals from our bodies. If left unchecked, free radicals can damage DNA and cells, which can lead to cancerous changes in cells.

Salmon

Research suggests that eating fish may reduce the risk of death from prostate cancer, particularly omega-3-fatty-acid rich fish such as salmon and red snapper. Some studies suggest that cold water fish — such as salmon, trout, herring and sardines — are the most beneficial. Whatever type you choose, resist the urge to fry it, which adds unhealthy saturated fats and can negatively affect the ratio of good fats (omega-3) to harmful fats (omega-6).

Coffee and green tea

Studies suggest that consuming antioxidant-rich coffee may reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer. Because there is a benefit with decaffeinated coffee as well, it’s believed that components in coffee other than caffeine may prevent cell damage and reduce inflammation. However, too much caffeine can cause side effects, including insomnia, dehydration, headaches and anxiety, so drink it in moderation.

Epidemiological and laboratory studies as well as clinical trials have all found an association between green tea consumption and a reduction in prostate cancer risk, protection against aggressive forms of the disease, inhibition of tumor growth and a potential role in slowing disease progression.

Foods to Limit for Prostate Health

Diets that are high in sugar, fats, red meat and ultraprocessed foods, and low in vegetables, fruits and whole grains, can contribute to obesity, a major risk factor for cancer as well as heart disease and stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

These foods are also less healthful in general so it’s a good idea to minimize them in your diet:

Red and processed meats

Eating a diet high in red meat and processed meats, such as bacon and cold cuts, may increase cancer risk directly and indirectly. Both can upset the balance of the gut microbiome, which affects our immune system. Also avoid grilling meat over an open flame and/or cooking it at a high temperature, which chars the fat, releasing cancer-promoting chemicals.

Alcohol

Drinking any amount of alcohol can increase your risk of numerous cancers and also heighten the risk of cancer recurrence. Alcohol upsets the balance of gut and oral microbes, both of which can affect cancer risk. It’s estimated that 5.6% of cancer cases and 4% of cancer deaths in the U.S. can be attributed to alcohol consumption. For those who are undergoing cancer treatment, alcohol can exacerbate the side effects of chemotherapy and cancer drugs.

Processed foods

Many processed foods have additives and preservatives and lack nutrients, and have been associated with a higher risk of prostate cancer. You’ll also want to avoid high-cholesterol and fatty foods, such as potato chips and French fries, which tend to contain partially hydrogenated fats (trans fats). Be sparing in your use of butter and full-fat dairy such as cheese and whole milk, and always go for foods that are lower in added sugars.

Healthy Heart, Healthy Prostate

Most studies on diet and prostate cancer risk can only show correlation — they can’t prove that these foods directly prevent or slow prostate cancer. Which is why a heart-healthy, plant-based diet is ultimately your best bet for promoting prostate and overall health.

“An overarching theme is that what is good from a diet perspective for your heart is good for your prostate,” says Dr. Behfar Ehdaie, a urologic surgeon who specializes in prostate cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

For optimal heart and overall health, the American Heart Association recommends following a plant-based or modified plant-based diet, which includes some lean meats.

Ehdaie notes that plant-based diets have been associated with better prostate cancer survival.

In a 2024 JAMA Open Network study of 2,062 men diagnosed with nonmetastatic prostate cancer, those who ate the most plant foods had a 47% lower risk that their prostate cancer would progress compared to those who ate the least amount of plants and the most amount of animal products. The study also found that patients with more aggressive prostate cancer who ate a plant-based diet were 55% less likely to experience disease progression.

A plant-based diet features:

— A variety of fresh fruits, including berries

— A variety of fresh vegetables, especially cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and kale

— Beans and legumes, such as chickpeas and lentils

— Whole grains, such as quinoa, barley and farro

— Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, pecans, walnuts, sunflower, sesame, pumpkin and chia seeds

— Soy-based products, such as tofu and tempeh

— Unrefined vegetable oils, such as sunflower and olive

“Overall, improving lifestyle factors associated with a good diet, including exercise and good healthy behaviors like quitting smoking, all contribute to better prostate cancer outcomes,” Ehdaie says.

Dietary Changes to Benefit Prostate Health

Amy Bragagnini, a clinical oncology dietitian at Trinity Health Lacks Cancer Center in Michigan who works with patients diagnosed with cancer, says it may not be realistic to expect to completely change your diet overnight, but that even small changes can have an impact.

“Definitely, I want people to limit their intake of red meat and processed meats, like bacon and sausage. Not eliminate, just limit,” she says. “And if someone wants to move towards elimination, I think that’s great, but generally, if someone’s eating red meat seven days a week, and I tell them to eliminate it, they probably won’t be able to sustain it.”

She adds that people often take over-the-counter supplements in place of eating a healthy balanced diet. However, supplements can’t replace food, Harvard researchers say, and won’t reduce your risk of cancer or other diseases, and they might even be detrimental.

For example, in a 30-year follow-up study of 47,240 men, published in 2020, those who took more than 75 mg of a zinc supplement daily over 15 years had an increased risk for lethal and aggressive prostate cancer.

Which is all the more reason to get your nutrients from food, even if it takes time to transition to a balanced, largely plant-based, heart-healthy diet.

