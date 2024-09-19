The 13 Best All-Inclusive Mexico Resorts for Families

If you’re looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora…

If you’re looking for family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts with year-round warm temperatures, beautiful beaches, top-notch cuisine, picturesque sunsets and a plethora of water sports, Mexico is a hard destination to beat. Its family resorts boast everything from water parks and high-tech teen clubs to world-class spas and five-star dining for an all-inclusive getaway, making your family vacation easy and memorable.

U.S. News has compiled a list of the top all-inclusive family resorts in Mexico so you can treat yourself and your family to luxurious accommodations, a variety of dining options, kid-focused amenities and entertaining activities.

Club Med Cancún

Families will love staying at the updated oceanfront Club Med Cancún, with multiple outdoor pools, three white sand beaches, flying trapeze lessons at the circus school, access to the world’s second-largest coral reef and private family spaces. The Aguamarina buildings offer accommodations and facilities designed for families, including connecting or two-bedroom family rooms, a pool with ocean views, and a snack bar with treats and mocktails served all day. The new Exclusive Collection Space offers an elevated stay with more privacy and bespoke service.

Choose from nearly 30 included activities at this Club Med property in Cancún, located at the tip of the iconic Riviera Maya. Families can participate in pickleball, kayaking, snorkeling and more. This all-inclusive family resort also boasts live music with shows and dancing, excursions to explore the Yucatán Peninsula and luxurious treatment options at the Club Med Spa by L’Occitane. You can take advantage of family-friendly dining with children’s menus featuring kid-approved dishes and homemade baby food. To keep the kids entertained, the resort offers multiple kids clubs for ages 4 months up to 17 years. Recent guests praised the food and wide array of activities.

Moon Palace Cancun

Families can enjoy a multigenerational vacation at Moon Palace Cancun with all-inclusive fine dining at 15-plus dining venues, pristine beaches, a world-class spa, nightly entertainment and a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. The resort has activities for kids ages 4 to 12 at The Dreamery as well as a gaming lounge for kids and teens. There’s a FlowRider wave simulator for those who want to give “surfing” a try and an amazing pool area too. The resort is divided into two sections, Nizuc and Sunrise, both of which treat guests to dining, nightlife, pools and activities to suit the entire family.

The all-inclusive amenities include 24-hour room service, access to beautiful pools and beaches, spacious accommodations, and nonmotorized water sports such as kayaking and snorkeling. In-room perks range from a minibar that’s restocked daily to a double whirlpool tub. The Swim Up Suite even features a private balcony and a semiprivate pool.

An ideal option for families is the Superior Family Suite, which comes with two connecting rooms, a minibar with Hershey’s milkshakes and more, a beach bucket kit, adult- and kid-sized bathrobes and slippers, an Xbox One, and a welcome bottle of wine. Many recent guests say the highlight of their trip here was the food and activities, though some noted that the beach at times has a lot of seaweed.

Paradisus Cancún

Enjoy all that Cancún has to offer at beachfront Paradisus Cancún, located on the stunning Caribbean Sea. The property features the YHI Spa, a golf course, an outdoor pool, tennis, a kids club and nightly entertainment. There are 20 restaurants and bars to choose from, serving cuisines such as Asian fusion, Italian and Mediterranean. Santé is a favorite of recent guests.

Book one of the Family Concierge suites for an upgraded experience that includes a reserved beach area, breakfast in a private restaurant, an exclusive sunset activity at Nichupté Lagoon and personalized concierge service. Guests 18 years and older receive complimentary dinner at the Sal Steak Cave restaurant and access to the YHI Spa water ritual. Recent travelers raved about the beach and the top-notch service.

Hotel Xcaret México

With a focus on art, gastronomy and cultural heritage, the AAA Five Diamond-rated Hotel Xcaret México sits in the heart of the Riviera Maya, a little more than 5 miles from Playa del Carmen. This resort offers an “All-Fun Inclusive” concept with amenities such as unlimited access and round-trip transportation to all Grupo Xcaret parks and tours.

Choose from Xel-Há, a natural water park; Xenses, a sensory amusement park; Xichén tours of the archaeological site of Chichén Itzá; Xenotes tours of Cancun’s cenotes (a type of sinkhole); and more. There’s no time for the kids to get bored or a need for parents to constantly entertain them — and the adults can have plenty of fun too. Also included at this resort is a round-trip ferry ride to Isla Mujeres or Cozumel with Xcaret Xailing and round-trip airport transfers.

Families may want to book the Ocean Front Family Suite, which has a terrace with hammocks and a volcanic stone tub. With nearly a dozen dining options included at Hotel Xcaret, you’re sure to find innovative fare to meet everyone’s palate. Parents can make time to unwind at the holistic Muluk Spa, whose cabins in unique natural caverns make for the ultimate setting to relax. Access to the theme parks was a big draw for past guests, but many also commented on the accommodating staff.

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

This all-inclusive luxury resort near Puerto Vallarta starts with a massage and infused tea upon arrival and only gets better from there. The AAA Five Diamond-rated Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit offers global cuisine, a spa, an infinity pool, beach access and creative amenities for kids of all ages. Its “Beyond All Inclusive, Beyond All Compare” concept provides a truly bespoke vacation.

Families can enjoy activities such as snorkeling, tennis, scuba diving lessons, live music and theme nights. Teenagers have plenty of amenities of their own at the high-tech teens club, from video gaming booths and arcade games to karaoke and a disco dance floor. There’s also the Kids’ Club Garden, designed for those 5 and younger, and the Kids’ Club Terrace for ages 6 to 12, which has table games and TV programming. While the younger guests are being entertained, parents can get away for a round of golf, a spa ritual such as the Grand Velas Water Ceremony or a cocktail at Koi Bar.

The property is a tropical respite with ocean views, an expansive beach, breathtaking sunsets and lush garden landscaping. For accommodations that allow enough room for family members to spread out, consider the two-bedroom Family Suite or the larger Family Residence. The Family Residence — which comes with either two or three bedrooms — is a two-story suite with a bar, a dining room, living spaces and a terrace hot tub with ocean views. Previous visitors can’t say enough great things about this resort, giving high praise to the food and service.

Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay

This award-winning resort is a luxury escape away from the busier beaches of Mexico. You’ll find serenity at the remote Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto set amid the dramatic Sierra de la Giganta mountains, bordering the Sea of Cortez. The town of Loreto is known for its unspoiled natural beauty and lack of crowds — perfect for some quality time with the family. Recent travelers love this property, praising the attentive service.

To get a full all-inclusive experience here, you need to book the all-inclusive plan, which includes unlimited access to a number of the resort’s facilities; a plethora of on-site activities, including paddleboards and kayaks; and entrance to its various theme nights. With this package, guests also get to indulge in an unlimited selection of food and alcoholic beverages at the resort’s restaurants and bars. While in this part of Mexico, be sure to seek out the famous chocolate clams, a rare treat found along the coast of the Baja Peninsula.

Dawn-to-dusk family adventures include guided tours on horseback, snorkeling, whale watching, ATV desert excursions, paddleboarding, cultural city tours and exploring the famous islands of Loreto. The resort is complete with an 18-hole golf course, four restaurants serving up fresh and local cuisine, the Sabila Spa, and five sparkling pools that together form a sea turtle shape. Every guest accommodation includes a kitchen or kitchenette and provides families with all the amenities of home.

Sensira Resort & Spa

Sensira Resort & Spa in the Riviera Maya lets you enjoy your family’s all-inclusive vacation in the best way. This resort offers a complete range of amenities for kids and babies alike, which includes clubs for three different age ranges, from infants to teens. Younger guests will be engaged and entertained while parents enjoy a treatment at the adult spa or some tranquil sunbathing in the nearby sands of Sensira’s semiprivate beach. This hotel’s range of experiences can satisfy all kinds of visitors, with a tennis court, a cinema, live entertainment, an adults-only night club, a gym, a zip line, a water park and three swimming pools.

The guest rooms can be stocked with baby gear and equipment — think: full-sized cribs, Pack ‘n Play playards, car seats, bottle warmers and sterilizers — as needed. The resort also provides babysitting services, with a beeper for the parents in case the babysitter needs to reach them. There are more than a dozen dining venues and bars at Sensira, ranging from Italian fine dining to an Old West-inspired steakhouse. Previous travelers rave about their culinary experiences and excellent service.

Bahia Principe Grand Tulum

Enjoy an endless array of activities and experiences at Bahia Principe Grand Tulum. Tulum, a hidden gem of a destination, beckons travelers with its nightlife, natural beauty and well-preserved Mayan ruins. Travelers can also visit nearby Isla Mujeres, explore Cozumel on a daytrip or enjoy one of Xcaret’s themed parks — this area has it all.

The Bahia Principe Grand Tulum immerses guests in Mayan culture with family-friendly experiences and amenities. This seaside property, located in the heart of the Riviera Maya, features an expansive Mayan-inspired recreation area for kids, a water park, kids and teen clubs, and a beautiful white sand beach. There’s also nightly entertainment, a full-service spa and a golf course. Included with your stay are three a la carte dinners per week at the restaurants, unlimited drinks and access to the 24-hour Snack Bar. You can also take advantage of opportunities for kayaking, tennis, snorkeling and in-pool diving lessons.

Past guests commented that the kids club was a hit, while others felt the food could be improved and mentioned that the resort is not on a swimmable beach. Babysitting services are also available at this resort for an additional charge. Families can bed down in spacious suites that include connecting areas with common living rooms — ideal for bonding and enjoying your trip together.

Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort

Surrounded by the jungle and mountains of Riviera Nayarit, the eco-friendly, all-inclusive Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort caters to families and couples with a variety of interests. It is situated on picturesque Banderas Bay, about 30 miles from Puerto Vallarta. Guests can enjoy this resort’s “Unlimited-Luxury” concept with amenities spanning surf-friendly waters and surfing lessons, a spa, a private beach, kayaks and paddleboards, three pools (including a kids section), an adults-only hot tub, and fitness classes like yoga.

Entertainment at this resort ranges from live music to beach parties to tequila tastings. When adults want to spend time alone during the day or night, the Explorer’s Club (for ages 3 to 12) and Core Zone Teens Club (for ages 13 to 17) are perfect for younger guests to enjoy supervised fun. Unlimited dining and drinks pair with 24-hour room service and luxurious suites to make your stay at Dreams Bahia Mita memorable. Many travelers who have stayed at the property reported that what made their vacation special was the friendly staff; some comment that the beach is rocky.

Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort

This beachfront property in Tulum is an all-inclusive resort that includes 13 restaurants and bars, a high-end spa and a family-specific area. With the “Family Fun Break” package, kids 12 and younger stay free. Choose from several oceanfront family-friendly suites at the Hilton Tulum Riviera Maya All-Inclusive Resort. Book an Enclave room for access to the Enclave Lounge and an exclusive pool area, as well as a personal concierge, a welcome amenity and more.

There’s no shortage of things to do while at this resort, from lounging by the pool and working out in the gym to getting a spa treatment and attending an art workshop. The kids and teens clubs have age-specific facilities and activities. If you want to explore the area, several excursions are available, such as an ATV jungle adventure or scuba diving at a cenote.

Enjoy your vacation without worrying about a thing, as the all-inclusive fare includes meals, beverages, a daily stocked minibar, activities, entertainment, fitness classes, concierge, and pool and beach service. Travelers who’ve stayed here say the best part of their stay was the friendly staff. Some recommend eating at the restaurants, rather than the buffet.

Grand Velas Riviera Maya

At Grand Velas Riviera Maya, children ages 4 to 12 get spoiled at the kid clubs with board games, Xbox and Wii consoles, movies, arts and crafts activities, and storytelling. Teens will love hanging out and making new friends at the teen club, which is equipped with a game room, pool table, pingpong, air hockey, foosball, karaoke and more. There’s also a baby concierge, in case you forgot to pack something.

While the kids are being entertained, parents can get pampered at the spa, take a dip in the infinity pool, stroll along the beautiful beach or enjoy a romantic dinner at one of the nine restaurants, including Cocina de Autor, which was recently awarded a Michelin star. The exquisite food was a hit with recent travelers.

The family-friendly Ambassador Suites offer plenty of room, ocean views, Jacuzzi tubs and a personal concierge. While visiting, families can delve into the Mayan culture on a local excursion or take advantage of the on-property activities such as kayaking, snorkeling and fitness classes.

Andaz Mayakoba

Guests at the Andaz Mayakoba will be treated to a luxury getaway in a gated community at Playa del Carmen. This beachfront property’s all-inclusive package features daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, as well as a stocked minibar, room service and premium beverages. A $50 spa credit is also included. Spend your days with the family, relaxing at the two outdoor pools, exploring The Little Village, taking a yoga class, or doing a day trip to a cenote or Mayan ruins.

Get connecting rooms for the adults and children to have their own spaces. Many rooms come with refreshing plunge pools. Evenings can be spent dining at one of the four restaurants, making s’mores, taking a cooking class or listening to live music. Recent guests commented that spending time at the beach and pool was their favorite activities, especially with kids.

Finest Playa Mujeres

This all-inclusive resort is an oceanfront playground where families can bond over cooking classes, playtime in a private pool, explore the scenic beach, get a family spa treatment or dine at one of the 12 restaurants. With kid-friendly amenities like a water park, a toddler water slide, a kids theater, arts and crafts, snorkeling and more, there’s no time for young guests to get bored.

Families who stayed there recently praised the kids club staff for making their stay memorable. While the little ones are having a blast at the kids club, parents can have their own fun playing golf at the 18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course, scuba diving, grabbing a frozen margarita at the swim-up Aqua Bar or indulging in a couples massage.

The Finest Playa Mujeres has family suites that sleep up to five guests, including ones with a private pool. The suites also feature amenities such as a Jacuzzi, a terrace with loungers and a minibar stocked daily. Upgrade to the Finest Suite for access to the Finest Club Lounge, which offers food and drinks, private check-in, fresh flowers, a private beach, daily fresh fruit and more.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Sharael Kolberg is a U.S. News & World Report contributor with a wealth of knowledge when it comes to family-friendly, all-inclusive resorts in Mexico. She always appreciates the ease of having accommodations, meals and activities included in the price of a resort stay. Her favorite resort from the list is the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit for its beautiful architecture, fine dining, beachfront location and impressive kids club amenities. Kolberg used her personal experience and research skills to curate this list of the best all-inclusive Mexico resorts for families.

