Stitch Fix: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $319.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $317.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $128.8 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.34 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Stitch Fix said it expects revenue in the range of $303 million to $310 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion.

