Steelcase: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Steelcase Inc. (SCS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $63.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The office furniture maker posted revenue of $855.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Steelcase expects its per-share earnings to range from 21 cents to 25 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $785 million to $810 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Steelcase expects full-year earnings in the range of 85 cents to $1 per share.

