Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethel 10, Woodside 7
Blue Ridge School 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7
Fishburne Military 30, Quantico 12
Huguenot 67, RHSA 0
Massanutten Military 21, Randolph-Macon Academy 17
Paul VI Catholic High School 34, Saint James, Md. 10
Phoebus 45, Heritage 0
Potomac School 9, Bishop O’Connell 6
Richmond Christian 0, Brunswick Academy 0
St. Albans, D.C. 42, St. John Paul the Great 0
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 7
Washington-Liberty 46, Yorktown 14
Woodberry Forest 31, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.