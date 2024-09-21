Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bethel 10, Woodside 7 Blue Ridge School 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7 Fishburne Military 30, Quantico…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethel 10, Woodside 7

Blue Ridge School 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7

Fishburne Military 30, Quantico 12

Huguenot 67, RHSA 0

Massanutten Military 21, Randolph-Macon Academy 17

Paul VI Catholic High School 34, Saint James, Md. 10

Phoebus 45, Heritage 0

Potomac School 9, Bishop O’Connell 6

Richmond Christian 0, Brunswick Academy 0

St. Albans, D.C. 42, St. John Paul the Great 0

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 7

Washington-Liberty 46, Yorktown 14

Woodberry Forest 31, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

