CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 594¾ 596 575¼ 578½ —16¼ Mar 611¾ 613¼ 593¾ 597 —15¼ May 621¾ 622¾ 604¼ 607¼ —15 Jul 626 627½ 609½ 613 —14 Sep 636 636 620¼ 624 —13 Dec 650 650 635½ 638¾ —12½ Mar 652 655½ 647 647 —13¾ Est. sales 56,696. Fri.’s sales 124,762 Fri.’s open int 358,011 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 413 413 408½ 409¼ —4 Mar 430½ 430½ 426¼ 427½ —3½ May 441 441¼ 437 438¼ —3¼ Jul 447 447¼ 443¼ 444¼ —3½ Sep 442¾ 442¾ 439½ 440¾ —2¼ Dec 448¼ 448¼ 445¼ 446¾ —1¾ Mar 458¼ 458¼ 455¾ 457¼ —2 May 463 463 461½ 462½ —2¾ Jul 467 467 465½ 466½ —2½ Dec 452 452 450¾ 450¾ —2¾ Est. sales 105,009. Fri.’s sales 288,113 Fri.’s open int 1,404,033, up 23,167 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 377 378¾ 355¾ 358 —19 Mar 373 373¼ 354½ 356¼ —16 May 355¼ 355¼ 355¼ 355¼ —15¾ Est. sales 590. Fri.’s sales 886 Fri.’s open int 3,629 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1005 1012 999 1004¾ —1½ Jan 1023½ 1030½ 1017¾ 1023¼ —1½ Mar 1038¼ 1044¼ 1032¼ 1037¼ —1¾ May 1053 1058½ 1046¾ 1051¾ —1½ Jul 1061¼ 1068½ 1057¾ 1062½ —1½ Aug 1065½ 1068¾ 1058¾ 1063½ —1 Sep 1056¼ 1056¼ 1052 1054¼ —1½ Nov 1058 1061¼ 1051¾ 1057 —1 Jan 1071¾ 1071¾ 1071¾ 1071¾ +2½ Mar 1075¼ 1075¼ 1074 1074¼ +2¼ Nov 1063 1063 1063 1063 — ¼ Est. sales 49,944. Fri.’s sales 150,212 Fri.’s open int 834,451, up 5,400 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 39.56 39.77 39.26 39.74 +.21 Dec 38.93 39.16 38.64 39.12 +.19 Jan 39.07 39.27 38.74 39.26 +.20 Mar 39.31 39.49 38.99 39.49 +.18 May 39.66 39.83 39.34 39.81 +.15 Jul 39.94 40.09 39.60 40.09 +.15 Aug 39.86 40.09 39.66 40.09 +.12 Sep 39.80 39.99 39.70 39.99 +.06 Oct 39.55 39.90 39.46 39.90 +.13 Dec 39.66 39.97 39.52 39.97 +.15 Jan 39.65 39.65 39.65 39.65 —.24 Est. sales 40,117. Fri.’s sales 110,659 Fri.’s open int 553,499, up 8,009 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 318.50 322.20 316.10 318.20 —.20 Dec 322.90 326.70 320.70 322.70 —.20 Jan 325.40 328.70 323.10 324.90 —.30 Mar 328.30 331.50 326.30 327.60 —.80 May 331.80 334.40 329.40 330.50 —.90 Jul 335.30 337.60 332.70 333.80 —1.00 Aug 334.70 338.20 333.60 334.40 —1.10 Sep 334.60 338.10 333.80 334.70 —.70 Oct 335.00 336.20 334.50 335.40 +1.10 Dec 335.40 339.00 335.10 336.00 —.60 Est. sales 33,489. Fri.’s sales 84,913 Fri.’s open int 511,744, up 3,342

