CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|594¾
|596
|575¼
|578½
|—16¼
|Mar
|611¾
|613¼
|593¾
|597
|—15¼
|May
|621¾
|622¾
|604¼
|607¼
|—15
|Jul
|626
|627½
|609½
|613
|—14
|Sep
|636
|636
|620¼
|624
|—13
|Dec
|650
|650
|635½
|638¾
|—12½
|Mar
|652
|655½
|647
|647
|—13¾
|Est. sales 56,696.
|Fri.’s sales 124,762
|Fri.’s open int 358,011
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|413
|413
|408½
|409¼
|—4
|Mar
|430½
|430½
|426¼
|427½
|—3½
|May
|441
|441¼
|437
|438¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|447
|447¼
|443¼
|444¼
|—3½
|Sep
|442¾
|442¾
|439½
|440¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|448¼
|448¼
|445¼
|446¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|458¼
|458¼
|455¾
|457¼
|—2
|May
|463
|463
|461½
|462½
|—2¾
|Jul
|467
|467
|465½
|466½
|—2½
|Dec
|452
|452
|450¾
|450¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 105,009.
|Fri.’s sales 288,113
|Fri.’s open int 1,404,033,
|up 23,167
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|377
|378¾
|355¾
|358
|—19
|Mar
|373
|373¼
|354½
|356¼
|—16
|May
|355¼
|355¼
|355¼
|355¼
|—15¾
|Est. sales 590.
|Fri.’s sales 886
|Fri.’s open int 3,629
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1005
|1012
|999
|1004¾
|—1½
|Jan
|1023½
|1030½
|1017¾
|1023¼
|—1½
|Mar
|1038¼
|1044¼
|1032¼
|1037¼
|—1¾
|May
|1053
|1058½
|1046¾
|1051¾
|—1½
|Jul
|1061¼
|1068½
|1057¾
|1062½
|—1½
|Aug
|1065½
|1068¾
|1058¾
|1063½
|—1
|Sep
|1056¼
|1056¼
|1052
|1054¼
|—1½
|Nov
|1058
|1061¼
|1051¾
|1057
|—1
|Jan
|1071¾
|1071¾
|1071¾
|1071¾
|+2½
|Mar
|1075¼
|1075¼
|1074
|1074¼
|+2¼
|Nov
|1063
|1063
|1063
|1063
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 49,944.
|Fri.’s sales 150,212
|Fri.’s open int 834,451,
|up 5,400
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|39.56
|39.77
|39.26
|39.74
|+.21
|Dec
|38.93
|39.16
|38.64
|39.12
|+.19
|Jan
|39.07
|39.27
|38.74
|39.26
|+.20
|Mar
|39.31
|39.49
|38.99
|39.49
|+.18
|May
|39.66
|39.83
|39.34
|39.81
|+.15
|Jul
|39.94
|40.09
|39.60
|40.09
|+.15
|Aug
|39.86
|40.09
|39.66
|40.09
|+.12
|Sep
|39.80
|39.99
|39.70
|39.99
|+.06
|Oct
|39.55
|39.90
|39.46
|39.90
|+.13
|Dec
|39.66
|39.97
|39.52
|39.97
|+.15
|Jan
|39.65
|39.65
|39.65
|39.65
|—.24
|Est. sales 40,117.
|Fri.’s sales 110,659
|Fri.’s open int 553,499,
|up 8,009
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|318.50
|322.20
|316.10
|318.20
|—.20
|Dec
|322.90
|326.70
|320.70
|322.70
|—.20
|Jan
|325.40
|328.70
|323.10
|324.90
|—.30
|Mar
|328.30
|331.50
|326.30
|327.60
|—.80
|May
|331.80
|334.40
|329.40
|330.50
|—.90
|Jul
|335.30
|337.60
|332.70
|333.80
|—1.00
|Aug
|334.70
|338.20
|333.60
|334.40
|—1.10
|Sep
|334.60
|338.10
|333.80
|334.70
|—.70
|Oct
|335.00
|336.20
|334.50
|335.40
|+1.10
|Dec
|335.40
|339.00
|335.10
|336.00
|—.60
|Est. sales 33,489.
|Fri.’s sales 84,913
|Fri.’s open int 511,744,
|up 3,342
