CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 565½ 565½ 557 561½ —3¾ Dec 577¾ 580½ 572 572½ —8¼ Mar 598¾ 600¼ 592½ 592¾ —8 May 610 611½ 604 604½ —7½ Jul 615 617 609½ 610 —7¾ Sep 627½ 627½ 621¼ 621¾ —7¼ Dec 642¾ 642¾ 637½ 637½ —7 Mar 650¾ 652 648 649 —6¼ Est. sales 54,107. Wed.’s sales 124,353 Wed.’s open int 370,187 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 389 389½ 386¾ 388½ —2 Dec 412¾ 413¼ 408¼ 408¾ —4 Mar 431½ 431¾ 427 427¼ —3¾ May 441½ 441¾ 437¾ 438 —3 Jul 447¼ 448 444¼ 444½ —2¾ Sep 441½ 443½ 440¾ 441 —2 Dec 448 448½ 446 446¼ —1½ Mar 458¾ 458¾ 457¼ 457¼ —1¼ May 464 464 463½ 463½ —1 Jul 467½ 467½ 467½ 467½ —1 Dec 452 452¾ 452 452 — ½ Est. sales 118,969. Wed.’s sales 321,184 Wed.’s open int 1,357,796 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 355 356¾ 351¾ 355½ —1½ Mar 351 355½ 351 355¼ —2½ Est. sales 379. Wed.’s sales 1,478 Wed.’s open int 3,901 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 999½ 999½ 999½ 999½ —6½ Nov 1020 1021¾ 1010 1018 —3½ Jan 1037¼ 1039¾ 1028 1036 —3¼ Mar 1052¼ 1053½ 1042 1050¾ —3 May 1063½ 1065¾ 1054¾ 1063½ —2¾ Jul 1071½ 1074¾ 1064¼ 1072¼ —2¾ Aug 1071¼ 1071½ 1063¾ 1071 —3 Sep 1061½ 1061½ 1054 1061 —2¼ Nov 1062¼ 1064 1055½ 1063 —2 Jan 1070 1070 1070 1070 —6 Mar 1077¼ 1077¼ 1077¼ 1077¼ —1¾ Nov 1067¾ 1067¾ 1067¾ 1067¾ —1¾ Est. sales 100,874. Wed.’s sales 216,671 Wed.’s open int 826,240 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 41.40 41.80 41.40 41.74 +.39 Oct 40.72 41.76 40.61 41.76 +1.04 Dec 40.21 41.25 40.09 41.24 +1.08 Jan 40.32 41.32 40.25 41.32 +1.04 Mar 40.57 41.51 40.50 41.51 +.98 May 40.90 41.78 40.80 41.78 +.98 Jul 41.04 41.91 40.96 41.85 +.86 Aug 41.18 41.91 41.02 41.91 +.92 Sep 40.97 41.04 40.96 41.04 +.07 Oct 40.87 41.59 40.87 41.59 +.78 Dec 40.93 41.63 40.93 41.59 +.75 Est. sales 51,036. Wed.’s sales 128,254 Wed.’s open int 533,007 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 318.00 318.00 316.50 316.70 —7.10 Oct 325.00 325.80 317.00 317.90 —7.90 Dec 327.90 329.10 320.70 322.10 —7.20 Jan 329.20 330.40 322.30 323.80 —6.90 Mar 331.30 331.80 324.70 326.30 —6.30 May 333.60 333.90 327.00 328.80 —6.00 Jul 336.50 336.50 330.20 331.50 —6.00 Aug 335.70 335.70 330.60 332.80 —5.10 Sep 335.60 335.60 330.40 333.10 —4.60 Oct 330.30 331.90 330.30 331.90 —4.70 Dec 338.00 338.00 331.60 333.30 —5.30 Est. sales 79,044. Wed.’s sales 155,682 Wed.’s open int 520,025

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.