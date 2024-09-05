CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|565½
|565½
|557
|561½
|—3¾
|Dec
|577¾
|580½
|572
|572½
|—8¼
|Mar
|598¾
|600¼
|592½
|592¾
|—8
|May
|610
|611½
|604
|604½
|—7½
|Jul
|615
|617
|609½
|610
|—7¾
|Sep
|627½
|627½
|621¼
|621¾
|—7¼
|Dec
|642¾
|642¾
|637½
|637½
|—7
|Mar
|650¾
|652
|648
|649
|—6¼
|Est. sales 54,107.
|Wed.’s sales 124,353
|Wed.’s open int 370,187
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|389
|389½
|386¾
|388½
|—2
|Dec
|412¾
|413¼
|408¼
|408¾
|—4
|Mar
|431½
|431¾
|427
|427¼
|—3¾
|May
|441½
|441¾
|437¾
|438
|—3
|Jul
|447¼
|448
|444¼
|444½
|—2¾
|Sep
|441½
|443½
|440¾
|441
|—2
|Dec
|448
|448½
|446
|446¼
|—1½
|Mar
|458¾
|458¾
|457¼
|457¼
|—1¼
|May
|464
|464
|463½
|463½
|—1
|Jul
|467½
|467½
|467½
|467½
|—1
|Dec
|452
|452¾
|452
|452
|—
|½
|Est. sales 118,969.
|Wed.’s sales 321,184
|Wed.’s open int 1,357,796
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|355
|356¾
|351¾
|355½
|—1½
|Mar
|351
|355½
|351
|355¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 379.
|Wed.’s sales 1,478
|Wed.’s open int 3,901
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|999½
|999½
|999½
|999½
|—6½
|Nov
|1020
|1021¾
|1010
|1018
|—3½
|Jan
|1037¼
|1039¾
|1028
|1036
|—3¼
|Mar
|1052¼
|1053½
|1042
|1050¾
|—3
|May
|1063½
|1065¾
|1054¾
|1063½
|—2¾
|Jul
|1071½
|1074¾
|1064¼
|1072¼
|—2¾
|Aug
|1071¼
|1071½
|1063¾
|1071
|—3
|Sep
|1061½
|1061½
|1054
|1061
|—2¼
|Nov
|1062¼
|1064
|1055½
|1063
|—2
|Jan
|1070
|1070
|1070
|1070
|—6
|Mar
|1077¼
|1077¼
|1077¼
|1077¼
|—1¾
|Nov
|1067¾
|1067¾
|1067¾
|1067¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 100,874.
|Wed.’s sales 216,671
|Wed.’s open int 826,240
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|41.40
|41.80
|41.40
|41.74
|+.39
|Oct
|40.72
|41.76
|40.61
|41.76
|+1.04
|Dec
|40.21
|41.25
|40.09
|41.24
|+1.08
|Jan
|40.32
|41.32
|40.25
|41.32
|+1.04
|Mar
|40.57
|41.51
|40.50
|41.51
|+.98
|May
|40.90
|41.78
|40.80
|41.78
|+.98
|Jul
|41.04
|41.91
|40.96
|41.85
|+.86
|Aug
|41.18
|41.91
|41.02
|41.91
|+.92
|Sep
|40.97
|41.04
|40.96
|41.04
|+.07
|Oct
|40.87
|41.59
|40.87
|41.59
|+.78
|Dec
|40.93
|41.63
|40.93
|41.59
|+.75
|Est. sales 51,036.
|Wed.’s sales 128,254
|Wed.’s open int 533,007
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|318.00
|318.00
|316.50
|316.70
|—7.10
|Oct
|325.00
|325.80
|317.00
|317.90
|—7.90
|Dec
|327.90
|329.10
|320.70
|322.10
|—7.20
|Jan
|329.20
|330.40
|322.30
|323.80
|—6.90
|Mar
|331.30
|331.80
|324.70
|326.30
|—6.30
|May
|333.60
|333.90
|327.00
|328.80
|—6.00
|Jul
|336.50
|336.50
|330.20
|331.50
|—6.00
|Aug
|335.70
|335.70
|330.60
|332.80
|—5.10
|Sep
|335.60
|335.60
|330.40
|333.10
|—4.60
|Oct
|330.30
|331.90
|330.30
|331.90
|—4.70
|Dec
|338.00
|338.00
|331.60
|333.30
|—5.30
|Est. sales 79,044.
|Wed.’s sales 155,682
|Wed.’s open int 520,025
