CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|579¾
|586¾
|575½
|585¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|600
|607
|595¾
|605¼
|+5
|May
|609¾
|617¾
|607
|616
|+4¾
|Jul
|615
|622
|612
|620½
|+4¼
|Sep
|626
|633
|623¼
|631½
|+4¼
|Dec
|642¼
|647¾
|638
|646¼
|+4
|Est. sales 29,561.
|Fri.’s sales 64,288
|Fri.’s open int 372,555,
|up 1,546
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|416½
|418½
|415½
|417½
|—
|½
|Mar
|433¼
|435
|432
|434¾
|—
|¼
|May
|442¾
|445
|441¾
|444½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|448¾
|450¾
|447¾
|450¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|445¾
|447¼
|445¼
|446¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|451
|452¾
|450¼
|452
|—
|¾
|Mar
|461¾
|463¼
|461¾
|462¾
|—
|¾
|May
|468¼
|468¾
|468
|468¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|472
|472½
|472
|472¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|455¾
|456¾
|455½
|456¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 95,267.
|Fri.’s sales 341,541
|Fri.’s open int 1,466,050
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|383
|392
|382¼
|391
|+6¼
|Mar
|380
|388
|380
|387
|+4½
|May
|380¼
|380¼
|380¼
|380¼
|Est. sales 224.
|Fri.’s sales 609
|Fri.’s open int 3,912,
|up 37
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1060¼
|1065
|1052
|1060½
|—5¼
|Jan
|1078
|1083
|1069¾
|1078¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|1090¾
|1096¼
|1082¾
|1092
|—3¼
|May
|1102¾
|1108½
|1095¾
|1104¾
|—2½
|Jul
|1111¼
|1117
|1104½
|1113½
|—2½
|Aug
|1110
|1115½
|1103
|1112
|—2
|Sep
|1093¼
|1102
|1091¾
|1100
|—
|½
|Nov
|1094
|1101¼
|1090½
|1097
|—3
|Jan
|1104
|1111
|1104
|1111
|+¼
|Mar
|1108
|1109½
|1107¼
|1109½
|—2
|May
|1112¼
|1113½
|1111
|1113½
|—1¾
|Jul
|1123
|1123
|1123
|1123
|+1¾
|Nov
|1098¾
|1105
|1097½
|1105
|+1¼
|Est. sales 112,963.
|Fri.’s sales 386,519
|Fri.’s open int 870,044,
|up 9,044
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|42.16
|42.48
|42.13
|42.40
|+.22
|Dec
|42.41
|42.61
|41.92
|42.58
|+.22
|Jan
|42.48
|42.66
|42.04
|42.62
|+.14
|Mar
|42.70
|42.86
|42.28
|42.81
|+.11
|May
|43.11
|43.11
|42.56
|43.05
|+.09
|Jul
|43.19
|43.28
|42.78
|43.23
|+.08
|Aug
|43.13
|43.21
|42.74
|43.16
|+.10
|Sep
|42.98
|43.00
|42.63
|42.99
|+.08
|Oct
|42.72
|42.72
|42.49
|42.66
|—.01
|Dec
|42.71
|42.80
|42.37
|42.72
|+.08
|Est. sales 48,953.
|Fri.’s sales 196,113
|Fri.’s open int 517,551
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|339.10
|347.20
|339.10
|344.50
|+.80
|Dec
|343.10
|346.90
|339.40
|342.40
|—1.70
|Jan
|343.40
|346.60
|339.60
|342.70
|—1.50
|Mar
|344.30
|347.40
|340.40
|343.90
|—1.40
|May
|345.40
|348.40
|341.70
|345.10
|—1.30
|Jul
|347.10
|350.30
|343.70
|346.90
|—1.70
|Aug
|345.10
|349.70
|343.30
|346.50
|—1.70
|Sep
|344.10
|348.50
|342.60
|346.00
|—1.30
|Oct
|342.00
|345.90
|341.20
|345.60
|+.20
|Dec
|343.50
|348.00
|342.50
|345.50
|—1.60
|Jul
|348.90
|348.90
|346.40
|346.40
|—3.00
|Est. sales 96,425.
|Fri.’s sales 286,972
|Fri.’s open int 528,332,
|up 11,200
