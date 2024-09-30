CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 579¾ 586¾ 575½ 585¼ +5¼ Mar 600 607 595¾ 605¼ +5 May 609¾ 617¾ 607 616 +4¾ Jul 615 622 612 620½ +4¼ Sep 626 633 623¼ 631½ +4¼ Dec 642¼ 647¾ 638 646¼ +4 Est. sales 29,561. Fri.’s sales 64,288 Fri.’s open int 372,555, up 1,546 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 416½ 418½ 415½ 417½ — ½ Mar 433¼ 435 432 434¾ — ¼ May 442¾ 445 441¾ 444½ — ¼ Jul 448¾ 450¾ 447¾ 450¼ — ¼ Sep 445¾ 447¼ 445¼ 446¾ — ½ Dec 451 452¾ 450¼ 452 — ¾ Mar 461¾ 463¼ 461¾ 462¾ — ¾ May 468¼ 468¾ 468 468¾ — ¾ Jul 472 472½ 472 472¼ — ¾ Dec 455¾ 456¾ 455½ 456¾ —1¼ Est. sales 95,267. Fri.’s sales 341,541 Fri.’s open int 1,466,050 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 383 392 382¼ 391 +6¼ Mar 380 388 380 387 +4½ May 380¼ 380¼ 380¼ 380¼ Est. sales 224. Fri.’s sales 609 Fri.’s open int 3,912, up 37 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Nov 1060¼ 1065 1052 1060½ —5¼ Jan 1078 1083 1069¾ 1078¼ —4¾ Mar 1090¾ 1096¼ 1082¾ 1092 —3¼ May 1102¾ 1108½ 1095¾ 1104¾ —2½ Jul 1111¼ 1117 1104½ 1113½ —2½ Aug 1110 1115½ 1103 1112 —2 Sep 1093¼ 1102 1091¾ 1100 — ½ Nov 1094 1101¼ 1090½ 1097 —3 Jan 1104 1111 1104 1111 +¼ Mar 1108 1109½ 1107¼ 1109½ —2 May 1112¼ 1113½ 1111 1113½ —1¾ Jul 1123 1123 1123 1123 +1¾ Nov 1098¾ 1105 1097½ 1105 +1¼ Est. sales 112,963. Fri.’s sales 386,519 Fri.’s open int 870,044, up 9,044 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Oct 42.16 42.48 42.13 42.40 +.22 Dec 42.41 42.61 41.92 42.58 +.22 Jan 42.48 42.66 42.04 42.62 +.14 Mar 42.70 42.86 42.28 42.81 +.11 May 43.11 43.11 42.56 43.05 +.09 Jul 43.19 43.28 42.78 43.23 +.08 Aug 43.13 43.21 42.74 43.16 +.10 Sep 42.98 43.00 42.63 42.99 +.08 Oct 42.72 42.72 42.49 42.66 —.01 Dec 42.71 42.80 42.37 42.72 +.08 Est. sales 48,953. Fri.’s sales 196,113 Fri.’s open int 517,551 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Oct 339.10 347.20 339.10 344.50 +.80 Dec 343.10 346.90 339.40 342.40 —1.70 Jan 343.40 346.60 339.60 342.70 —1.50 Mar 344.30 347.40 340.40 343.90 —1.40 May 345.40 348.40 341.70 345.10 —1.30 Jul 347.10 350.30 343.70 346.90 —1.70 Aug 345.10 349.70 343.30 346.50 —1.70 Sep 344.10 348.50 342.60 346.00 —1.30 Oct 342.00 345.90 341.20 345.60 +.20 Dec 343.50 348.00 342.50 345.50 —1.60 Jul 348.90 348.90 346.40 346.40 —3.00 Est. sales 96,425. Fri.’s sales 286,972 Fri.’s open int 528,332, up 11,200

