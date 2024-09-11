Natural Energy Boosters: Foods That Give You Energy

The best energizing foods can help sustain vitality, boost your mood, sharpen your focus and enhance your physical well-being. To…

The best energizing foods can help sustain vitality, boost your mood, sharpen your focus and enhance your physical well-being. To keep your body operating at optimal levels, maintaining a balanced energy level throughout the day is essential. The best way to do that is by eating the right energy foods, at the right time.

When it comes to your energy levels and food, here’s a few key points to remember:

— When you feel sluggish or sleepy midafternoon, it’s often due to low blood sugar or dehydration.

— Eating regularly — 3 to 4 hours or so — is just as important as choosing the right foods.

— Energy-boosting meals or snacks should ideally contain a combination of a healthy fat, fiber and protein.

— Staying hydrated, along with healthy food choices eaten on a regular schedule, will help maintain stable blood sugar and energy levels.

Read on to learn about examples of healthy and energy-boosting snack and meal ideas.

[SEE: Are Energy Drinks Bad For You?]

How Foods Give You Energy

When you need a pick-me-up, choose natural energy-boosting foods that are minimally processed. A mini-meal, otherwise known as a snack, containing fiber, lean protein and/or healthy fats is the best approach to gradually increase blood sugar and boost sagging energy levels.

Technically all foods contain calories and can be a source of energy. In reality, however, they differ widely. For example, if you reach for a highly processed candy bar when you feel a bit sleepy, it will give you an immediate boost, sending your blood sugar soaring. But what happens next? That spike in blood sugar only lasts for a short time and is followed by a fall in blood sugar and energy levels. Limit added sugars and refined carbohydrates to avoid the spikes and falls in blood sugar and energy crashes.

My favorite naturally energizing snack is an apple with peanut butter. The apple satisfies my sweet tooth, is crunchy, nutrient rich and loaded with fiber. An apple by itself is a healthy option but lacks the protein or fats to make it more sustainable. By combining the apple with peanut butter, you’re adding protein and healthy fats, resulting in a winning combination for sustained energy.

When time is tight or I’m on the run, I fill a snack bag with my homemade trail mix made of dried fruit, nuts and seeds. Trail mix is a winning combination of fiber, protein, healthy fats and carbohydrates.

[READ: Best Foods to Eat Before and After Your Workout.]

8 Natural Energy Foods

Here are some of the healthiest, nutrient rich and most natural energizing foods:

—

Whole grains

Whole grains are complex carbohydrates, which provide a steady release of glucose for sustained energy. (In contrast, simple carbohydrates, like sugary bars, may give you a short burst of energy and then a potential crash.) Oats, popcorn, rice cakes and quinoa are excellent whole-grain energizers. Quinoa, for example, is 20% protein — making it a balanced source of complex carbohydrates for anyone. Pair with low-fat yogurt or cheese or nuts for a protein kick.

—

Fruits

Fruits like berries and bananas provide natural sugars for quick energy. Whole fruits also contain fiber, which slows down the absorption of the fruit sugar. Make a smoothie with your favorite fruits, veggie, low fat yogurt and a spoonful of protein powder.

—

Vegetables

Vegetables contain less natural sugar than fruits but are primarily carbohydrates that can recover sagging energy levels. Carrots with hummus, a spinach smoothie with fruit and low fat yogurt, kale chips with guacamole are just a few examples of nutritious veggie-based mini meals.

—

Eggs

Eggs are a powerhouse of healthy protein and leucine — two important nutrients that may help with that extra oomph. Protein breaks down slower in our bodies than simple carbohydrates, giving us a more sustained level of energy. Leucine is an amino acid that may be used by skeletal muscle to provide energy during exercise. Top a green salad with a hard cooked egg or make avocado toast on whole grain bread with a fried egg on top.

—

[READ: List of the Best Superfoods You Should Be Eating]

—

Beans

Beans have it all! They contain protein, fiber and complex carbs for a natural energy lift. Fiber, same as protein, breaks more slowly in our bodies providing more lasting energy. Beans are also are good sources of B vitamins. One of vitamin B’s major role in our body is to help convert food we eat into energy. Enjoy a black bean salsa with whole grain pita chips, chickpea salad with veggies and cheese or a satisfying lentil soup to lift you up and tide you over until your next meal.

—

Nuts and seeds

When in doubt, grab a handful of nuts or seeds. These tasty nuggets contain protein, fiber and healthy fats — another energizing trifecta. Increase the natural energy by combining nuts and seeds with dried fruit or whole grains. Make sure to pick raw, unsalted versions.

—

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a high-protein carbohydrate loaded with nutrients. What differentiates Greek yogurt from traditional yogurt is that Greek yogurt has been strained to remove the whey. As a result, Greek yogurt has 40% less sugar, 38% less sodium and more than twice the amount of protein than traditional yogurt. Add some nuts, whole grains or fruit to add fiber to this naturally energizing food. For example, try this Greek yogurt bowl with muesli or this dried fig and nut yogurt bowl.

—

Coffee and black tea

We all know that caffeine can boost our energy levels. I would recommend that added sugars and fats — like coffee creamers — be kept to a minimum, otherwise it would be counter-productive for one’s health. Also, I would not exceed more than four cups of coffee a day as this may cause unpleasant side-effects such as jitters, insomnia, upset stomach and dizziness.

Bottom Line

A well-balanced diet that includes any of the above-mentioned foods may help in increasing one’s energy levels. But no one food is a miracle worker. It’s only part of the big picture. A person’s overall lifestyle is most important, which includes healthy sleep habits, regular physical activity and managing stress levels.

Focus on foods that are minimally processed, rich in nutrients and low in added sugars, sodium and saturated fats. And to avoid getting hangry, aim to eat on a consistent schedule, every 3 to 4 hours. Last, but not least, don’t forget to drink plenty of liquids. Dehydration can cause a person to feel tired.

More from U.S. News

Foods That Mimic the Effects of Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Drugs

11 Best Foods High in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Best Heart-Healthy Foods

Natural Energy Boosters: Foods That Give You Energy originally appeared on usnews.com