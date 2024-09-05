Methode: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries posted revenue of $258.5 million in the period.

